Fair lending, CRA modernization headline speaker presentations

Regulatory compliance experts from Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions will offer insights on fair lending issues and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) modernization at the Consumer Bankers Association's national conference, CBA LIVE 2020, in a virtual conference on September 30-October 1.

Wolters Kluwer speakers include Timothy R. Burniston, Senior Advisor, Regulatory Strategy for Wolters Kluwer, and Britt Faircloth, consulting manager, U.S. Advisory Services.

Burniston will be a featured speaker in the session, "What's Next for CRA: Expectations from the Fed and the FDIC," along with CBA Senior Vice President Sam Whitfield, on Wednesday, September 30, 1:30 1:55 p.m. EDT. They will share a forecast of CRA modernization efforts by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Federal Reserve Board (FRB). The FRB issued for public comment on September 21 an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) requesting input on issues relating to the Board's regulations and related supervisory framework that implement the CRA. The discussion will include a look at community groups' assessments of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's CRA final rule and what might be ahead from the FRB and the FDIC.

Burniston will serve as moderator for the session, "Cross-Collaborating on CRA Fair Lending Analytics: Unifying Voices to Increase Efficiency Add Value," that features Britt Faircloth along with Staci Glenn Short, Community Development Program Director, Huntington National Bank, as speakers Thursday, October 1, from 2:00 2:55 p.m. EDT. The session will focus on the role that communications and analysis play as banks work to promote consistency and efficiency in their fair lending and CRA program efforts.

"In an environment of unprecedented challenges for the financial services industry, keeping one's focus on the fundamental elements of managing compliance is critical for financial institutions," notes Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. "It is crucial that institutions have a robust Compliance Management System in place to help set strategies, evaluate their performance, and enable consistent reporting to internal and external stakeholders on progress towards meeting their compliance goals."

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage compliance obligations tied to loan and deposit origination transactions and workflows, manage risk and other regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

The Wolters Kluwer GRC division's array of expert solutions continue to help U.S financial institutions support customers in accessing critical stimulus funding in the wake of COVID-19 disruptions. This includes Compliance Solutions' Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus and iLien for Main Street, offered by Wolters Kluwer's Lien Solutions business. Given industry efforts to strengthen and modernize CRA regulations, Wolters Kluwer has created a CRA Regulatory Modernization Resource Center as a hub for regulatory updates, complimentary webinars, compliance strategies and implementation resources.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

