Aras platform to be part of new digital transformation initiative at Grammer

Aras, the only resilient platform provider for digital industrial applications, today announced that Grammer AG, an international supplier of passenger car interior solutions and complete seating systems for the commercial vehicle, rail and bus sectors, has selected the Aras platform to digitize its interdisciplinary engineering processes and lay the foundation to adapt to future customer needs.

The rapid pace of technological change is a significant challenge that companies face when trying to develop an adaptive organization. Failure to keep technology up to date can leave organizations unable to meet unanticipated future business needs. Grammer AG recognized the need to make a change and was looking for a partner to prepare for the future.

To prepare the company for future challenges, be equipped to develop complex electrified and connected products, and stay competitive, Grammer AG determined it was time to set up new processes, new toolsets, and new ways of working. It launched a company-wide initiative which included a roadmap of how product offerings will advance over time, and how priorities will likely shift in the future. It was critical for Grammer AG to implement a flexible platform that could accommodate its needs today, but also have the ability to evolve to meet tomorrow's unknown challenges without disruption.

Grammer AG knew that not only will business processes change, but they will do so often without concern for a systems ability to change with them. There wasn't a product available that could fulfill Grammer AG's needs out-of-the-box. It needed a solution that would allow it to configure, customize, and continuously improve. The adaptability and flexibility of the Aras platform will provide Grammer AG with the technology it needs to develop efficient processes, accelerate its time to market, reduce spend, and prepare for the future.

"When we started manufacturing commercial vehicle seats and automotive interior parts years ago, they were developed with just mechanical parts. Products have since become electrified, will become more connected in future and are much more complex, and as a result we cannot efficiently move forward with the current processes we have in place," said Marcellus Menges, Director Engineering System and Head of Business Process Management, at Grammer AG. "With the support of Aras, we are preparing for the future and are confident that Aras' flexible platform approach will enable us to adapt our processes as priorities shift over time."

"The reality of continually adapting to changing market uncertainties creates a challenge for companies to compete effectively. Anyone can plan for today, but it's crucial to be able to plan for tomorrow, too," said Andreas Mueller, SVP European Operations at Aras. "The Aras platform has been architected from the ground up with resiliency in mind and will allow Grammer AG to continually adapt and keep up with changing market conditions."

About Grammer AG

Located in Amberg, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as well as suspended driver and passenger seats for on-road and off-road vehicles. In the Automotive Division, Grammer supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, high-quality interior components, operating systems and innovative thermo-plastic solutions to premium automakers and automotive system suppliers. The Commercial Vehicles Division comprises seats for the truck and off-road seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, forklifts) as well as train and bus seats. With approximately 14,500 employees, Grammer operates in 20 countries around the world. Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic trading system Xetra.

About Aras

Aras provides a resilient platform for digital industrial applications. Its open, low code technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions for the engineering, manufacturing and maintenance of complex products. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, Denso, GE, GM, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan are investing in the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

