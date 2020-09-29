Lumos Global has received US$35 million to fund its off-grid solar home systems installation project in Nigeria.Nigeria-based pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar home system provider Lumos Global has received US$35 million from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to expand its off-grid solar home systems installation project, which will see 160,000 new solar home kits benefiting nearly one million people. According to Alistar Gordon, Lumos Group CEO, the DFC funding will empower many Nigerians to seize the numerous opportunities that come with access to affordable and reliable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...