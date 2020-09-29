According to Brazilian solar association ABSolar, there are currently more than 300,000 distributed generation PV systems connected to the country's grid.From pv magazine Latam. The Brazilian solar association ABSolar has carried out a study on grid-connected photovoltaic distributed generation, which in Brazil includes all PV systems not exceeding 5 MW in size installed under the net metering regime. In total, there is more than 3.6 GW of installed power of distributed generation from photovoltaic solar sources throughout the country, representing more than 18.2 billion reais (€2.81 billion) ...

