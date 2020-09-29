NexusTek Acquires IT Services Firm, Symmetrix Solutions

Nationwide managed IT services leader reinforces its upmarket footprint and capabilities by adding market leader to its portfolio

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / NexusTek, a national provider of managed IT services and technology consulting services, today announced that it has acquired Symmetrix Solutions, an IT services company headquartered in Denver, CO. NexusTek is backed by private equity firm Abry Partners based out of Boston, MA.

Founded in 2012, Symmetrix Solutions provides enterprise-class IT services to mid-market businesses, with a primary focus on customer service. Symmetrix Solutions brings added expertise with upmarket clients, further enhancing NexusTek's IT services and consulting expertise. Both NexusTek and Symmetrix Solutions have core values that focus on delivering world-class customer satisfaction based on enterprise-grade technologies.

"NexusTek's focus on exceptional customer satisfaction is enhanced through internal process improvement as well as through additions of companies like Symmetrix Solutions to the NexusTek family," said Bill Wosilius, NexusTek CEO. "Symmetrix Solutions attention to customer satisfaction shows in their extremely high customer retention rates and direct customer feedback. We are excited to add the Symmetrix team to our national platform and increase our market presence in the Denver/Rocky Mountain region."

"Our expertise in bringing IT from the basement to the boardroom, specifically with Enterprise clients in many industries including the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), Healthcare, and Education verticals, will help NexusTek grow not only in Colorado but nationally. We are excited to join the NexusTek and Abry Partners portfolio," said Shawn Audino, Managing Partner of Symmetrix Solutions.

Symmetrix Solutions' service portfolio is very complementary to the existing NexusTek service portfolio. "NexusTek is a trusted technology advisor for businesses searching for IT solutions, including managed IT, cloud, and cybersecurity services," said Wosilius. "With NexusTek's nationwide support infrastructure and 24/7/365 service model, mid-market businesses can be well assured that all their IT needs can be managed under one umbrella."

With the addition of Symmetrix Solutions, NexusTek continues on its mission towards becoming the industry standard for delivering premier IT solutions and best-in-class customer satisfaction.

About NexusTek

Thousands of businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention, and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide.

An SSAE 18 SOC II certified company, NexusTek designs problem solving and efficiency-minded IT solutions that bring together storage, virtualization, unified communications and collaboration, data protection, and networking technologies from the world's foremost technology leaders. Unfettered visibility, 24 x 7 x 365 monitoring, IT management, and a true 24 hour staffed helpdesk, coupled with its comprehensive solutions portfolio and more than 2 decades of experience, empowers NexusTek to deliver better services to customers, regardless of how their needs change.

For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com.

About Abry Partners

Abry is an experienced and successful media, communications, and business and information services sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since their founding in 1989, they have completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions (including many roll-up investment strategies) and other private equity, mezzanine, or preferred equity investments. Currently, they manage over $5.0 billion of capital in their active funds.

Because Abry brings deep industry insight into the investment process, they are able to quickly understand key issues, accurately assess opportunity, value, and risk, and bring relevant information to bear. They partner with skilled executives and invest significant capital to help build stronger companies and industry leaders.

