Mentor Spaces Named 2020 Innovator to Watch by Jobs for the Future

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / Septemeber 29, 2020 / Mentor Spaces, a virtual mentorship platform that helps companies scale their diversity and inclusion efforts, today announced Jobs for the Future (JFF) recognized Mentor Spaces as an Innovator to Watch in the Career Navigation Technology 2020 market scan. Mentor Spaces is among a select group of 18 companies who are distinguished from other forward-looking solutions by their potential to create significant, business-aligned social impact.

Framing career navigation as a lifelong process that involves workers, employers, and other entities, such as schools and workforce boards, JFF's Career Navigation Technology 2020 market scan delves into the dynamics shaping the career navigation technology market, identifying innovations, trends, and areas of opportunity for the millions of workers too often overlooked or underserved by traditional approaches. The team reviewed more than one thousand companies in the recruiting, employment, and career planning sectors and identified 18 Innovators to Watch to feature within the scan. Mentor Spaces was selected as an Innovator to Watch due to the company's transformative innovation, inspiring founder, and team.

"I'm extremely honored that JFF recognized Mentor Spaces as an Innovator to Watch in this year's Career Navigation Technology 2020 market scan," said Chris Motley, founder, and CEO, Mentor Spaces. "This recognition validates our vision at Mentor Spaces: to make all workplaces diverse, inclusive, and equitable while advancing and maximizing the careers of underrepresented talent."

As a national nonprofit building educational and economic opportunity for underserved populations in the United States, JFF is accelerating the alignment and transformation of the American workforce and education systems to ensure access to economic advancement for all. Founded in 1983, JFF develops innovative programs and public policies that increase college readiness and career success and build a more highly-skilled, competitive workforce. The company is a recognized national leader in bridging education and work to increase economic mobility and strengthen the United States economy.

JFF will be announcing the Innovators to Watch and the results of the Career Navigation Technology market scan during the ASU+GSV Virtual Summit 2020 this week. As one of the 18 Innovators to Watch, Chris Motley will join the "Career Navigation Technology 2020: Innovators on the Leading Edge" session, alongside executives from SkillUp, Steady, Jobcase, and JFF, to discuss how empowering all workers with the best career navigation tools is good for business and can help power the American economy.

This recognition comes on the heels of significant company momentum, including a partnership with Landmark Ventures, a Good Morning America feature segment, and a Forbes profile piece. Launched earlier this year and funded in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the innovative Mentor Spaces platform connects Black and Latinx college students and early career professionals with mentors to maximize their career potential while simultaneously giving companies a more direct pathway to exceptional, diverse talent.

