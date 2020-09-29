Software AG recognized as a Leader based on completeness of vision and ability to execute for its API Management

Software AG (Frankfurt, MDAX: SOW) today announced that the company was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Lifecycle API Management. This is the third year in a row Software AG has been named a Leader.

Gartner recognized Software AG for its completeness of vision and ability to execute in the Leader's Quadrant. The company defines Leaders as those that "execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow."

"We provide a complete stack for all aspects of API-centric solutions, including connectivity to enterprise data, connectivity to device data, and connectivity to trading partners, taking the complexity out of API application developers' lives," commented Dr. Stefan Sigg, chief product officer at Software AG. "Drawing on decades-long accomplishments in providing global enterprises reliable innovations, Software AG brings the depth of knowledge needed for global deployments."

Software AG is successfully helping companies to accelerate and succeed with their API initiatives with its webMethods API Management platform. It allows customers to rapidly develop and deploy APIs and cloud native microservices. It provides the speed, scalability, and flexibility fundamental to digital business transformation, innovation and modernization. In addition, Software AG's webMethods API Management platform automatically exposes all microservices as APIs providing total API governance and management.

A complimentary copy of the September 2020 report is available here.

About Software AG

Software AG reimagines integration, sparks business transformation and enables fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it's shareable, usable and powerful enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth.

Learn more about Software AG at www.softwareag.com.Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005225/en/

Contacts:

Software AG Media Contacts:

Cori Kendrick

E: softwareag@pancomm.com

T: 301-904-8435