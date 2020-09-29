In an attempt to introduce different approaches to trading and promote competition, three new US equities exchanges are preparing to go live this fall, and Transaction Network Services (TNS) will be supporting all three with live connections to both primary and disaster recovery (DR) locations.

MIAX PEARL Equities, The Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE) and Members Exchange (MEMX) will all be available to TNS customers upon their various launch dates this fall.

"We're excited to offer access to these new exchanges," said Jeff Mezger,?TNS' Director?of Product Management, Financial Markets. "TNS offers access to all US equities exchanges and, as part of our ongoing commitment to our customers, we want to ensure this remains the case as new exchanges launch."

MIAX PEARL Equities, which launched on 25 September, is one of three options exchanges run by Miami International Holdings Inc. (MIH). MIH has partnered with several industry-leading liquidity providers and market makers and plans to launch into the cash equities space where MIAX PEARL Equities will compete on price.

The Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE) aims to offer a simple market model that will appeal to long term investors. While the LTSE had planned to go live earlier this year, the Covid-19 pandemic significantly delayed the launch but it finally began trading on 9 September.

Members Exchange (MEMX) is a new equities exchange owned entirely by its founding members and plans to lower exchange trading fees by leveraging modern technologies. "MEMX has designed their platform using the latest technologies which are intended to reduce performance degradation especially when handling heavy traffic and which consequently could also lead to large market data volumes," added Mezger. "TNS's network, which uses dark fiber connectivity, supports bursts of up to 40 gigabits and delivers high-speed access to market data and superior capacity bandwidth."

This expansion into these new equity exchanges is another example of TNS' commitment to providing industry-leading connectivity, market data and support. Combined with the expansion of its Layer 1 architecture in the US and EMEA and the upgrade of its European backbone, TNS continues to be at the forefront of delivering high performance managed solutions for the trading industry.

Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of global financial market participants, TNS?provides?a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions. In 2020, TNS celebrates 30 years of being a worldwide provider to global companies in the most mission critical industries.?TNS'?infrastructure as a service (IaaS) managed colocation platform, includes unsurpassed,?ultra-low latency Layer 1 connectivity technology and robust global market data services. TNS' solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK and Australia. For further information visit?tnsfinancial.com

ENDS

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is one of the industry's leading global providers of infrastructure-as-a-service solutions and a trusted partner to thousands of financial organizations, telecommunication providers and retailers around the world.

Since 1990, TNS has grown to provide services to customers in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information please visit tnsi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005527/en/

Contacts:

Clare Cockroft/Rachel Watson??

TNS??

T:?+44 (0)114 292 0163 +1 703 814 8065??

E?:?pr@tnsi.com??