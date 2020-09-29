Introduces Vision E, newest addition to intelligent scanner range

Panini, a global leader in check truncation and secure identity solutions, is announcing the commercial release of Panini Vision E, the latest addition to the company's market-leading check scanner lineup. The Vision E built on the foundation of the world's best selling check scanner, the Panini Vision X responds to industry demand for an affordable, API-free and driverless batch check scanner for remote deposit capture (RDC).

Panini was the first company to offer the capability of connecting a professional check scanner wirelessly to a range of host devices such as smartphones, tablets or PCs positioned in different locations. Their intelligent scanner range includes the mI:Deal, a single feed scanner for low-volume RDC; EverneXt, a scanner specifically designed for check deposit operations in newer generation and "transformed" bank branches; and now the Vision E, an intelligent check scanner designed for higher volume RDC.

"We pride ourselves on listening to the market and responding accordingly," said Michael Pratt, Chief Executive Officer at Panini. "Panini is thrilled to answer the market's need for a new RDC check scanner by adding the Vision E to our revolutionary intelligent check scanner fleet."

Until now, the market was lacking an affordable, batch check scanner for remote deposit capture that avoids the installation and periodic updates of APIs and drivers and all the related maintenance overhead. The Panini Vision E removes those barriers, and can also be used wirelessly or connected directly to a LAN.

Vision E features innovative and versatile capabilities such as:

API free, Operating System agnostic integration providing true check capture truncation capability with a variety of host devices and applications including macOS support

Vision X level, undisputed reliability

One-line ink jet endorsement and Ultraviolet front imaging options

About Panini

Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini has enabled clients to capitalize on shifts in the global payments processing market for 75 years. Panini has a rich history of technology innovation, leveraging the company's expertise in research development. Their market leading solutions are based on state-of-the-art engineering resources and ISO 9001 quality certified production. Panini improves customer efficiency and fraud prevention via trusted and innovative technologies for check truncation and secure identity. Panini's expanding portfolio of secure identity technologies include reliable, user-friendly options for customer verification and authentication. The company's scalable check capture systems address the complete range of distributed check processing opportunities, resulting in the world's largest deployed base of scanners, now exceeding one million devices. The company operates on a global scale, and has a direct subsidiary in Dayton (OH), USA to cover strategic North American markets.

For more information visit www.panini.com.

