Catena Media plc will have as from September 30, 2020 new industry classifications. Please see details below. Catena Media: Instrument details: Short Name: CTM ---------------------------- ISIN Code: MT0001000109 ---------------------------- Order Book ID: 119018 ---------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40, Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------------------------- Super sector code: 4030, Media ---------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB