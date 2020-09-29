OCM's Student Ambassador Program Takes Students to New Heights

OCM's Brand Ambassador Program allows students a plethora of unique opportunities

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / On Campus Marketing, or OCM, a leading one-stop-shop for affordable campus necessities, is proud of its growing team of student ambassadors. The OCM Ambassador Program, which was launched in May, offers students across the U.S. the opportunity to gain skills, build connections, raise money for campus activities, and more.

Endorsed by over 900 U.S. colleges and known as "the trusted source for all things college," OCM has made shopping for college essentials both easy and affordable, ever since they were founded in 1981. As the move to college is a big - and often stressful - transition for students and their families, OCM strives to make that step a little bit easier.

To better connect with students and the colleges they attend, OCM launched a special Ambassador Program that is open to all college and university students across the U.S. By applying through a simple form on the OCM website, the selected ambassadors will have the opportunity to share and promote OCM products across social media. These products include dorm and apartment decor, bedding, lighting, personal care kits and even face masks.

Along with getting the opportunity to try out new products for free, ambassadors can speak about their college program and campuslife experience through social media posts and video logs by using the hashtag OCMAmbassador. Ambassadors provide new students a valuable insight into life on campus and student shopping opportunities in addition to host social media platforms to connect with students as they explore their new campus, dorm or apartment.

Dianjelli Dookhie is a student attending the University of Kansas who was selected as one of the first OCM Ambassadors. Now into her third month of the ambassadorship, Dianjelli says that it's been very rewarding and she looks forward to continuing her partnership with OCM throughout her college journey.

"Being an OCM Ambassador has been totally amazing. It gives me exposure to working and learning from a team of marketing and social media managers and it has opened up so many opportunities for me that I did not think would be possible," said Dianjelli. "It's also a great thing to put on my resume. It has been so fun and has helped me to express my creative side a bit more."

As these ambassadors share these candid testimonials and social media content, they develop a toolkit of skills in social media marketing, while building connections with fellow OCM Ambassadors and marketing their college programs to future students. Along with the skills, experiences, and new friendships, the OCM Ambassadors' efforts will raise funds for campus activities and open the door to coveted internship opportunities.

To learn more and apply for the OCM Ambassador Program, visit https://www.ocm.com/ambassadors.

About OCM

Founded in 1981, On Campus Marketing (OCM) is known as the leading one-stop-shop for college essentials, officially approved by over 900 colleges and 1,500 campus organizations across the United States. OCM is also a leader in university fundraising programs, as they provide annual scholarships and donate a portion from every OCM purchase back to those 900+ colleges to support their campus life and housing programs. Now, almost 40 years since the organization was launched, OCM has made the college experience easier and more affordable for over six million families and counting.

