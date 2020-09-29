LeadsRx: Advertisers Can Now Include OTT Advertising in Multi-Touch Attribution Models

OTT effectiveness and contribution to the customer journey now measurable using new capabilities from LeadsRx

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Today, LeadsRx announced new capabilities for over-the-top (OTT) advertisers within the suite of capabilities available in its impartial marketing attribution platform. These capabilities allow advertisers to incorporate OTT ad analytics within multi-touch attribution models, which is the primary way marketers assess ad performance and make spend optimizations. Previously, OTT attribution could only be evaluated in isolation, potentially leading to wrong or even damaging marketing decisions.

With consumers cutting the cord at an accelerating rate - with 50 million more expected to do just that by 2021, LeadsRx Attribution gives marketers a single software platform to compare the effectiveness of OTT advertising to other marketing channels while showing OTT as another marketing touchpoint within the customer journey that includes podcast ads, TV, AM/FM radio, Google and Facebook ads, and other forms of digital advertising.

Marketers benefit from LeadsRx attribution analysis because they can use it to measure the return on ad spend (ROAS) and give more accurate attribution of OTT advertising, allocating proper credit to the other touchpoints often impacted by OTT ads like organic and paid search. Previously, these incremental channels were often receiving undue credit for their influence on conversions because OTT advertisements were driving people to engage with those channels. With impartial multi-touch attribution, OTT ads can receive an accurate share of conversions because the marketing data is being evaluated on one universal platform - not across several point solutions.

LeadsRx OTT Attribution is available immediately and is seamlessly integrated into the existing multi-touch attribution capabilities available within LeadsRx, for no additional charge.

LeadsRx Unlocks Knowledge of ACR Data

LeadsRx has unlocked the insights in automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and cross-screen metrics to incorporate ACR data and OTT ads in the LeadsRx attribution equation, giving marketers the ability to incorporate OTT ad analytics within their multi-touch attribution models.

As an impression-based broadcast medium, OTT advertising can be personalized to connect with consumers in ways traditional TV advertising cannot. OTT advertising has the added tracking ability of ACR data to report when ads were shown - and LeadsRx uses that ACR data to connect individual customer journeys across devices and marketing channels. This shift provides advertisers who use attribution the ability to attribute touchpoints and conversions down to the IP address and device which was exposed to the advertisement.

Prior to LeadsRx OTT attribution, organic and paid search results were often given credit for web visits and digital touchpoints simply because the OTT ad was tracked by a point solution - in a data silo separate from the rest of the multi-touch marketing landscape.

The LeadsRx Open Attribution API ingests data from third-party ACR providers to provide details on when and what ads were shown to each household. LeadsRx Attribution processes this data and determines if people from that household visited the advertiser's website or took other digital action. The LeadsRx Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel, found on the advertiser's website, captures these digital interactions and stiches together complete customer journeys - including OTT ads.

With impartial, multi-touch data, advertisers and marketing agencies leverage the attribution reports within LeadsRx to unlock the insights they need to not only optimize their OTT ads, but to optimize how those ads perform in conjunction with all their other marketing programs.

LeadsRx Attribution eliminates human intervention, typographical errors, and results in faster more accurate insights. With the addition of OTT support, LeadsRx Attribution now covers an industry leading number of marketing channels:

Digital: Facebook, Google, and all other digital ad networks

Facebook, Google, and all other digital ad networks Broadcast : All mediums like AM/FM radio, satellite radio, TV, OTT, podcasts, and direct mail

: All mediums like AM/FM radio, satellite radio, TV, OTT, podcasts, and direct mail Impressions: Tracking for channels like display ads and email marketing

Tracking for channels like display ads and email marketing Mobile: Track in app events and conversions

Track in app events and conversions Offline: The Open Attribution API allows for marketers to pass touchpoint and conversion data from custom applications, third party integrations and data layers

"The way media is consumed is rapidly evolving, with cord-cutting and new technologies dramatically transforming consumer viewing habits requiring marketers to be more strategic with advertising in order to connect and build trust for brands with millennials," says AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "LeadsRx continues to lead the industry by constantly expanding our marketing attribution offerings to give marketers and advertisers all the tools they need to optimize ad spend."

About LeadsRx

A fast innovator and a marketer's choice for 4,000-plus global and local brands, LeadsRx is an unrivaled multi-touch attribution SaaS platform. Powered by a unique Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel, LeadsRx provides an impartial view of customer journeys, giving each advertising touchpoint proper weight and credit including broadcast media. Founded by marketers, LeadsRx enables companies of any size to elevate marketing performance in a framework that is easily understood delivering sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS). To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For more information

Jeff Fishburn

Fishburn PR for LeadsRx

jeff@fishburnpr.com

SOURCE: LeadsRx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607905/Advertisers-Can-Now-Include-OTT-Advertising-in-Multi-Touch-Attribution-Models