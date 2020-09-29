Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2020) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (FSE: 2F4) (the "Company" or "Sixty North") Sixty North is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of FronTier Merchant Capital Group ("FronTier") to provide marketing and investor relations. FronTier is a marketing and investor relations group with a home office in Toronto, Canada. FronTier will assist the company by increasing market awareness for the company using a number of financial market communications initiatives, including facilitating in-person introductions for the company with institutional and retail brokers in Toronto and other financial capitals, and through media distribution on national television, radio and multiple on-line channels.

Under the terms of the engagement, FronTier has been retained for a 12-month period at $90,000 (plus applicable sales tax) per annum plus direct expenses. The company will also grant 300,000 stock options to the FronTier team.

Dr. Dave Webb, President and CEO, states, "We are pleased to have engaged FronTier Merchant Capital Group, who have a track record of marketing and communications services to a wide range of small cap growth companies. We believe their connections will accelerate investor awareness, within North America and internationally, of our unique gold and silver development and exploration opportunity."

About the Company

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. is focused on restarting the high-grade past producing Mon Mine, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT, within the prolific Yellowknife Gold Camp. Other targets on the property include recently discovered silver- and gold-rich VMS targets as well as the giant shear zone-hosted gold mineralization. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit the Company's website at www.sixtynorthgold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "David Webb"

David Webb,

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact David Webb 604-818-1400

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64782