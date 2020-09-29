Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Announces New Subsidiary

CHEYANNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS), the Company, is pleased to announce the formation of a new subsidiary, CryptoGen, LLC.

CryptoGen, a Wyoming company, will be responsible for handling all of Strategic's crypto mining and related operations.

In anticipation of the final agreement to acquire a cryptocurrency mining data center as well as a proposed joint venture in Missoula County, MT, the Company found it prudent to form a subsidiary solely dedicated to its crypto assets. The company is also considering an additional subsidiary for it's cannabis banking assets.

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "With our pending acquisition as well as a recent pending JV in Montana that we have not announced, I believe it was in the best interest of Strategic to establish this subsidiary to compartmentalize our various expanding endeavors. We are very close to announcing a final acquisition of our crypto mining farm and this was a necessary step going forward."

About:

About Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.: LEAS is focused on leveraging technology assets with a focus on the FinTech Industry and Internet of Things (IoT). These are rapidly growing sectors where Strategic will be developing and licensing technologies that will help companies penetrate these markets, increasing shareholder value.

About VINSA Consulting: VINSA Consulting is the leading sales and operations consulting firm for the California cannabis industry. Focused on bringing forward-thinking, high-impact business strategies and practices to the cannabis supply chain.

About Electric Tribe: is a Seattle and Los Angeles based software studio that designs & develops technology products for emerging industries. Electric Tribe has significant project experience in the nascent cannabis sector.

