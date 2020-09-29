Code42's new book challenges business leaders to rethink data security in the collaboration era

Code42, the leader in Insider Risk Detection and Response, today announced the release of its new book Inside Jobs: Why Insider Risk Is the Biggest Cyber Threat You Can't Ignore. The book explores the problem of Insider Risk what's driving it and what business and security leaders can do to keep their workforces productive and their data safe. The book is co-authored by three security veterans from Code42: CEO Joe Payne; CIO and CISO Jadee Hanson; and Vice President of Product Marketing Mark Wojtasiak. Inside Jobs is now available at major online retailers.

Data security company Code42 released a new book, Inside Jobs: Why Insider Risk is the Biggest Cyber Threat You Can't Ignore, authored by Joe Payne, Jadee Hanson and Mark Wojtasiak. Copyright 2020 Code42 Software, Inc.

"Insider Risk has never been greater, because taking data has never been easier," said Payne. "Collaboration technology has enabled organizations to innovate faster. That's the big upside. But there is a downside. The same technology that makes us more productive also makes it much easier to exfiltrate data. Our new book and the real world stories it tells will make you stop and think twice about Insider Risk and why conventional ways of protecting your company's sensitive data are no longer enough."

At a time when workforces are more distributed than ever before and data is moving off corporate networks, Inside Jobs offers companies a new way to secure today's collaborative cultures. The book:

Explores the shifts in the cultural, technological and economic drivers shaping today's collaborative organizations.

Explains why modern-day data security can no longer be accomplished by "Big Brother" forms of monitoring or traditional prevention solutions that rely solely on classification and blocking systems.

Outlines an Insider Risk strategy that is built on trust, assumes positive intent, establishes acceptable data use policies, increases security awareness and provides ongoing training.

Inside Jobs has chapters for the CEO, CIO, CISO, CHRO and CLO as critical change agents in not only facilitating digital transformation, but also managing the Insider Risks that come with it. In addition to practical advice, the book delivers practical frameworks for assessing risk posture and awareness, and building an effective Insider Risk program.

For more details about the book and its authors, visit Code42's website.

Industry Praise for the Book

"In an era of sprawling cloud and consumerized IT, the challenge of security is not just to figure out who and what needs to be protected, but how to do so in the simplest way possible. This book drives this point home, and shows how to take friction out of security for users without putting data in jeopardy."

-Dug Song, cybersecurity expert, cofounder and CEO of Duo Security, and cofounder of Arbor Networks

"This book addresses a problem that needs focus-insider threat is a very real issue that organizations need to grapple with and understand. It's one of the greatest underserved risks in cybersecurity today."

-Amit Yoran, CEO of Tenable, former president of RSA, former national cybersecurity director at DHS, and former director of US-CERT

"I never thought I'd read a book about cybersecurity insider threats that is actually-dare I say it-engaging. By illustrating technical points with compelling stories and examples, this book becomes a productive read not only for the CISO, but also for the CIO, the CHRO and the CEO."

-Chip Heath, author of best-sellers Switch, Made to Stick, Decisive, and The Power of Moments

"Today, some of the most pressing problems in security revolve around insider threats and data security. Code42's book provides new perspective on these problems and how much more important they have become in the increasingly remote and distributed workplace, suggesting major changes in how we approach data security."

-Martin Roesch, cybersecurity expert, creator of Snort, and founder of Sourcefire

"I've seen too many organizations feel they have a cybersecurity program because they have a few cybersecurity products. This book really shows how the care of your data is fundamental to protecting it."

-Ron Gula, cyber industry pioneer; developer of Dragon, one of the first commercial network intrusion detection systems; cofounder of Tenable Network Security

"While many executives understand security threats from outside their company, most don't protect their business from insiders. Employees lose, steal, or misplace data more often than businesses realize, costing billions. Inside Jobs is packed with powerful examples and actionable advice every senior executive needs to know in a fast-paced book that can be finished in one plane ride."

-David Meerman Scott, marketing strategist, entrepreneur, and best-selling author of eleven books, including Fanocracy and The New Rules of Marketing PR

"Data leaks are going to happen. Code42's approach to insider threat detection shows you exactly what you need to know when your confidential data is walking out the door and what to do about it."

-Mike Wasserman, security orchestration engineer at The Pokémon Company International

About the Book

Inside Jobs: Why Insider Risk is the Biggest Cyber Threat You Can't Ignore

Skyhorse Publishing, Pub Date: September 29, 2020

ISBN: 978-1510764484, Hardcover 192 Pages, $24.99

E-ISBN: 978-1510764491, All eBook Formats $16.99

Review copies available upon request: PRDepartment@code42.com

About the Authors

Joe Payne is the president and CEO of Code42. With more than twenty years of experience as a CEO, he has a proven track record leading high growth security and technology companies. Previously, Joe served as CEO of eSecurity, Eloqua, and eGrail, and as president of iDefense. He has led some of the world's best security researchers and worked with top US government agencies to improve their risk profiles.

Jadee Hanson is the chief information security officer and chief information officer at Code42. She has more than sixteen years of information security experience and a proven track record of building IT and security programs. Prior to Code42, she held a number of senior leadership roles in security at Target Corporation and Deloitte. Jadee is also the founder of the non-profit organization Building Without Borders.

Mark Wojtasiak is the vice president of portfolio strategy and product marketing at Code42, bringing with him more than twenty years of B2B data storage, cloud, and security experience. He previously worked at Seagate for ten years, where he held a number of senior strategy roles in global marketing and product management, as well as served in marketing leadership at Now Micro.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in Insider Risk detection and response. Native to the cloud, Code42 rapidly detects data loss, leak, theft and sabotage as well as speeds incident response all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce Insider Risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42's Insider Risk solution can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView, and Split Rock Partners. Code42 was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's best workplaces in 2020. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42's blog or follow the company on Twitter.

