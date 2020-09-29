The European battery manufacturer has raised the funds with a private shares placement which included the co-founder and CEO of music streaming service Spotify.Nirvana's Lithium would seem the obvious starting point for a battery playlist compiled to celebrate Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek's contribution to a $600 million fundraising exercise by European battery manufacturer Northvolt. Ek, who is also CEO of the music streaming service, was among the contributors in a private shares issuance by the company, the results of which were announced today. The fundraising round was led by Glasgow-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...