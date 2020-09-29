Future Market Insights: East Asia to Continue to Rule Machine Glazed Paper Market, Revenue to Surpass US$ 12.1 Bn - Future market insights

Surging demand for packaging materials in food, beverage, buildings, and healthcare industry becomes the prime driving factor for machine glazed paper production.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / The machine glazed paper market is expected to surpass US$ 1.2 billion by 2026.When talking about packaging market, adoption of machine glazed papers, key players account for almost 25% market share on basis of revenue. Due to the increment in need for convenient packaging solutions in food and beverage or retail industries, demand is gaining popularity in the market.

"Availability of wide range of end-use and higher preference for sustainable packaging solutions across the world, has surged the demand for machined glazed papers. Unbleached papers are a greater contributor of revenue, this has also helped the manufacturers get an insight about the kind of production this market demands," says the FMI Analyst.

Machine Glazed Paper Market - Key Highlights

East Asian region is expected to register highest CAGR among others in the upcoming years. North America to present lucrative opportunities too.

According to research analysts at FMI, machine glazed paper market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2028.

Competitive leading players cover 25% of the total market revenue.

Application wise, bags, pouches and envelopes will cover more than US$ 1.2 billion in the upcoming years.

Machine Glazed Paper Market - Driving Factors

Food and beverage packaging industries require a great deal of convenient packaging solutions for on-the-go or take-away food orders.

Consumer - attractive advanced solutions and various printed patterns without deterioration for paperboard and corrugated packets is also driving the market.

Availability of cost-efficient labours and increased production in East Asia, has caused the market to dominate in this region.

The convenience of eco-friendly packaging has influenced beverage industries, thereby, bringing in new opportunities.

Machine Glazed Paper Market - Key Restraints

Deforestation, for the production of raw material is acting as a major restraint.

Unbleached papers fail to protect items from grease, thereby destroying wet food items.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Machine glazed paper market might experience considerable pressure due to reduced production. In times like these, social distancing and proper hygiene is demanded. Though, there were several disturbances in the supply chain yet this market can revive soon to the pre-pandemic position because properly packaged and attractive food or beverage packets with quality freshness will gain popularity. Value added features like cost-efficiency will attract the consumers.

Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers are incorporating innovative techniques like eco-friendly packets and product innovation to enhance market growth. Major players in the market include Smurfit Kappa Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Stora Enso Oyj, International Paper Company, Mondi Group Plc, Billerud Korsnas AB, Heinzel Group, Gascoigne Papier SAS, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Verso Corporation, Burgo Group Spa collectively hold 25% of the total revenue share in this sector.

For an instance, key companies are focussing on adopting technologies and patterns without any signs of deterioration. Manufacturers are also working on expanding product portfolio to achieve better market insights.

For an instance, Stora Enso Oyj manufactured extremely lightweight packets, recycled for packing chocolates and confectionaries. Better printed patterns enhanced market growth and attracted consumers.

More on the report

FMI's report provides proper segmentation and analysis of market trends and macro-economic factors on the basis of product type (eco-conscious papers, kraft papers), grade (bleached, unbleached), end-use (food, beverages, construction, healthcare etc.) and region-wise segmentation (East Asia,North America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe).

