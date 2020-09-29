IamFire Plc - Board Changes

29thSeptember 2020

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("IamFire" or the "company")

Directorate Changes

IamFire plc, announces that Noel Lyons has resigned as a Director of the company with immediate effect. Concurrently, Jeremy Ross has moved into the role of, Non-Executive Director of the company.

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Chief Executive Officer of IamFire plc commented,

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Noel for his contribution to IamFire plc and wish him well with his current and future endeavours and am glad that he remains a strong and supportive shareholder of IamFire plc."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement

