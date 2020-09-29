Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.09.2020 | 16:57
IamFire Plc - Board Changes

PR Newswire

London, September 29

29thSeptember 2020

IamFire plc
AQSE: FIRE
("IamFire" or the "company")

Directorate Changes

IamFire plc, announces that Noel Lyons has resigned as a Director of the company with immediate effect. Concurrently, Jeremy Ross has moved into the role of, Non-Executive Director of the company.

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Chief Executive Officer of IamFire plc commented,

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Noel for his contribution to IamFire plc and wish him well with his current and future endeavours and am glad that he remains a strong and supportive shareholder of IamFire plc."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement

Enquiries

IamFire plc:
Website - https://iamfireplc.com
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)
burnsstb@iamfireplc.com

Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)
mb@iamfireplc.com
Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

