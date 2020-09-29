SilkRoad Technology, a global software and services platform that helps organizations attract, retain and align people to its business, announces the release of the first phase of its OneView initiative as well as enhanced capabilities in its RedCarpet Onboarding and Learning platforms that enables organizations to speed time to productivity and contribution to drive digital operating models that have been necessitated by disruption and change.

OneView is a comprehensive effort to unify our solutions.All SilkRoad Technology solutions will receive an updated user interface that ensures a consistent, modern experience. This initial update is part of a broader effort to bring all current and future SilkRoad Technology capabilities to a singular, cohesive platform for the modern workforce. These components will enhance the platform's ability to deliver a cohesive employee experience across the entirety of the employee lifecycle from recruitment, onboarding and critical transitions, learning, development and exits.

As business models and skill requirements shift due to automation, AI, disruption or change, the importance of supporting employees through transitions and onboarding to productivity and relevancy have never been more directly linked to driving business outcomes. SilkRoad Technology clients will soon be able to launch eLearning tasks from RedCarpet Onboarding and employees can complete courses in Learning. Once completed, SilkRoad Learning tracks completion status and communicates to Onboarding that the task has been completed. This new functionality helps clients to deliver intentionally designed experiences in a more seamless and frictionless way, whether in the new hire experience or as a result of a promotion, transfer or return to work scenario.

"The introduction of the OneView initiative and enhanced capabilities in SilkRoad RedCarpet Onboarding and SilkRoad Learning are foundational elements of our continuous approach to innovation that accelerates a transition toward digital operating models," says Lilith Christiansen, Chief Strategy and Product Officer. "As the company that invented digital onboarding, this is nothing new to us. What is new is how the employee experience will change in newly adopted digital business models. Thus, we are doubling down on the need to deliver on the next dimension of employee engagement that will provide organizations the agility and resilience they'll need to endure change or disruption."

The updated features and functionality will be available to current SilkRoad Technology clients. Please visit www.silkroadtechnology.com for more information on SilkRoad's solutions and services.

About SilkRoad Technology

Since 2003, SilkRoad Technology's software and services platform helps our clients attract, retain and align people to their business. Our solutions start with Global Client Services to provide strategic HR and business expertise. SilkRoad then designs secure solutions tailored to your business requirements at scale for global companies. We deliver personalized experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle to enable measurable and improved business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.silkroadtechnology.com, follow on Twitter @SilkRoadTweets or call 866.329.3363 (U.S. toll free) or +1.312.574.3700.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005861/en/

Contacts:

SilkRoad Technology Business Contact:

Karl Fruecht

SVP, Sales, Marketing and Business Development

847.732.3920

Karl.Fruecht@silkroad.com

SilkRoad Technology Media Contact:

Delilah Bennett

Account Manager, 3Points Communications

Delilah@3PTsComm.com