The Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Market is driven by the increasing investments by the government to improve the IT infrastructure in the country.

The Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Market is driven by the increasing investments by the government to improve the IT infrastructure in the country. Additionally, growing adoption of big data analytics solutions to manage and analyze the voluminous data generated across the various end-user industries such as BFSI, consumer goods retail, manufacturing engineering, among others.

Furthermore, technological advancements such as development of wireless networking technologies coupled with new product launches by the major vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2025. However, associated data security and privacy concerns can hamper the market growth over the next few years.

With the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease, the world is affected, majority of the businesses are shut down and operations across different enterprises are also compromised. This has made organizations to work in a non-optimized manner because of which many organizations are looking for ways to improve their operational efficiencies, overall productivity and are looking for innovative ideas solutions to improve the revenue. Similarly, the IoT industry is also drastically affected by the pandemic. While the IoT networks remain unaffected the investment in consumer IoT devices has suddenly gone down. Also, this has increased the frequency of cyber-attacks and threats.

The Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Market is segmented based on platform, component, application, company, and region. Based on platform, the market can be categorized into device management, application management and network management. The device management segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the growing requirement for access and control IoT devices. Based on component, the market can be grouped into hardware, software and service. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the reduction in the prices of sensors.

The major players operating in the Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Market are Intel Germany GmbH, IBM Germany, Amazon Web Services Germany, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, SAP SE, Microsoft Germany GmbH, Oracle Corporation and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume (Number of Connected Devices)

6.2. Market Share Forecast

6.2.1. By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management)

6.2.2. By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

6.2.3. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility Transportation, Building Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Hardware Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Device v/s Gateways)

7.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility Transportation, Building Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Others)

7.2.3. Leading Companies in Germany IoT Hardware market

8. Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Real Time Streaming Analytics, Security, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, Network Bandwidth Management)

8.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility Transportation, Building Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Others)

8.2.3. Leading Companies in Germany IoT Software market

9. Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Service Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share Forecast

9.2.1. By Type (Professional v/s Managed)

9.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility Transportation, Building Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Others)

9.2.3. Leading Companies in Germany IoT Service market

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends Developments

12. Policy Regulatory Landscape

13. Germany Economic Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Intel Germany GmbH

14.2. IBM Germany

14.3. Amazon Web Services Germany

14.4. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.5. Cisco Systems

14.6. SAP SE

14.7. Microsoft Germany GmbH

14.8. Oracle Corporation

15. Strategic Recommendations

