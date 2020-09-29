Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Versprochen und gehalten! Heute der Bruch des High-Level-Widerstands!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 620458 ISIN: DE0006204589 Ticker-Symbol: C1V 
Tradegate
29.09.20
17:23 Uhr
2,140 Euro
-0,090
-4,04 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
MVISE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MVISE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0802,19018:23
2,1402,24017:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MVISE
MVISE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MVISE AG2,140-4,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.