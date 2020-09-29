The COVID-19 pandemic caused major challenges in the CPG market, including the disruption of global sourcing. With major countries such as China and the US stopping global exports, consumer-packaged goods companies struggle to recover from this and other challenges like reducing GDPs worldwide. Therefore, many top CPG players are partnering with Infiniti Research to leverage demand and supply mapping solutions. How do demand and supply mapping help CPG market players? Companies can evaluate their supply chain, mitigate supply chain disruptions, and build a resilient supply chain for the future. To build a resilient supply chain, identify and mitigate potential supplier and distribution risks, and tackle the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with Infiniti's demand and supply mapping solutions, request a free proposal

"Consumer packaged goods companies that are dependent on global sourcing are severely impacted as major countries such as China and the US have temporarily stopped global exports. If the same situation continues, it could create severe impacts on the global economy and lead to an unforeseen disruption of business operations," says a CPG market expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a consumer-packaged goods manufacturer, and depended on China for all raw materials. However, due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic, the client had to stop operations completely, which resulted in a noticeable short-term impact. The CPG market player could not serve customer demands, a cover-up for losses, and reassure customer trust. Therefore, the client sought to understand the demand impact and devise a short-term demand-supply synchronization strategy. However, the business implications and complexities of COVID-19 made this more challenging and required an understanding of changing customer behavior and the activation of alternative sources of supply. The CPG manufacturer decided to partner with Infiniti and leverage our expertise in offering demand and supply mapping. Within the four-week engagement, they also wanted to identify direct suppliers and understand potential risks, secure additional inventory and capacity, and improve visibility to supply chain risks.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's experts developed a comprehensive demand and supply mapping approach to assist the CPG market client. The four-phased approach included the following:

Creating transparency on the multitier supply chain and establishing a recovery plan for critical suppliers

Optimizing production and distribution capacity, and conducting scenario planning to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the client's operations

Managing cash flow, freeing up cash locked in other parts of the value chain, and negotiating with suppliers

Focusing on Tier 1 supply risks and gaining visibility into Tier 1 supplier inventory, warehouse, and order fulfillment status

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti's demand and supply mapping solution, the CPG market client created transparency on multitier supply chains, estimated available inventory along the value chain, and managed demand and supply requirements. The client also optimized production and distribution capacity to ensure employee safety. Additionally, they understood the demand impact, devised a short-term demand-supply synchronization strategy, maintained productivity, and maximized profitability. With advice from Infiniti's experts, the CPG market player developed a treasury plan for focusing on cash flow, identified their key direct suppliers, and understood their ability to meet requirements and potential risks. Further, the CPG manufacturer efficiently managed inventory and capacity shortages, identified alternative suppliers in non-impacted regions, and improved visibility to supply chain risk. Lastly, the CPG market client built a resilient supply chain for the future and managed warehouse discrepancies and inventory shortages.

