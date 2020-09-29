Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
London, September 29
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
UK Equity Shares (IVPU)
The Company announces that, on 29 September 2020 it repurchased 50,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 141p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,878,812.
The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 13,878,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 29,876,249.
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares (IVPB)
The Company announces that, on 29 September 2020 it repurchased 88,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each at 139p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 5,409,218.
The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 5,409,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 5,233,528.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
29 September 2020