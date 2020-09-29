Glass Lewis, CGLytics and the Council of Institutional Investors Identify Equity Portfolio Exposure to Governance Risks

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2020) - Join Reuters Events free webinar on Wednesday 7th October (10:00 ET/15:00 BST): Glass Lewis, CGLytics and the Council of Institutional Investors identify equity portfolio exposure to governance risks: The impact of the pandemic on executive compensation.

To stay ahead of the market, 'Asset Owners' and 'Asset Managers' must increase engagement with topics, such as incentive plans, to ensure they are socially responsible and aligned with performance.

Register for the free webinar here



Expert speakers include:

Andrew Gebelin, Vice President of Research, Engagement and Stewardship, Glass Lewis





Glenn Davis, Deputy Director, Council of Institutional Investors





Aniel Mahabier, CEO, CGLytics

Our expert speakers provide exclusive insights on:

How to benchmark your portfolio companies' executive compensation practices





Why companies pay-for-performance is still misaligned, even after they have taken pay cuts this year





ESG in incentive plans; how to link to variable pay





How to identify executive compensation risks in your portfolio and ensure good investments decisions are made





The impact of equity requests on your portfolio; how to perform benchmarking of stock-based compensation plan costs and evaluate risks of share dilution.

Register for the free webinar here

Reuters Events has recently been launched, after FC Business Intelligence was acquired as part of the Reuters News and Media Division of Thomson Reuters October 2019.

For more information about Reuters Events ESG Investments, contact dominic.grocott@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64834