Law Offices of Tony J. Tyre, Esq., APC: Tony J. Tyre Certified as Specialist in Estate Planning by State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Southern California estate planning firm, The Law Offices of Tony J. Tyre, Esq., APC, is pleased to announce that the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization has confirmed Tony J. Tyre, Esq. as a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law.

This certification process involves both an exam and endorsements by attorneys and judges. Tony is the only such specialist in the Covina-area and in Temple City.

In addition, The Law Offices of Tony J. Tyre, Esq., APC now has a full-time Spanish-speaking staff member, who is available to assist with translation for their Spanish-speaking clients.

Estate planning is more important than ever. Although having a living trust or will which directs the disposition of one's assets after death is a crucial part of the estate planning process, two equally important, but often overlooked documents are the advance healthcare directive and durable power of attorney, which apply while someone is living but incapacitated.

"An advance healthcare directive allows you to choose who would make medical decisions on your behalf if you were to become incapacitated. It also empowers you to set forth your wishes regarding important considerations, such as life support and organ donation," explained Tony.

A durable power of attorney, on the other hand, allows one to choose who would make financial decisions on your behalf and for your benefit, if you are living but incapacitated. Tony said, "For instance, who would pay your bills? Who would deal with financial institutions, social security, government agencies, etc. on your behalf?"

With the threat of Covid-19 at the forefront of everyone's mind right now, many people may feel overwhelmed and helpless, which is why now, more than ever, it is important to ensure that you and your loved ones are adequately equipped to handle whatever challenges may arise.

About Tony J. Tyre, Law Offices of Tony J. Tyre, Esq., APC.

Tony J. Tyre is a highly respected estate planning attorney throughout California. He is a member of the State Bar of California and the U.S. District Court, Central District of California. The Law Offices of Tony J. Tyre, Esq., APC is dedicated to fulfilling all of the estate planning drafting and probate and trust administration needs of its clients. For more information, call (626) 858-9378, or visit http://www.tyrelawgroup.com. The law offices are located at 100 S Citrus Ave., Suite 101, Covina, CA 91723 and 5703 Temple City Blvd., Temple City, CA 91780.

