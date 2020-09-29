Flame Seal Products, Inc. Releases June 30, 2020 Second Quarter Results and Corporate Update

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / FLAME SEAL PRODUCTS, INC. (OTC PINK:FLMP), a leading provider of Specialty Chemicals for the Passive Fire Protection Market, today issues the following update to its Stockholders.
From: Craig Keyser, CEO
Subject: June 30, 2020 Second Quarter Results and Corporate Update
Second Quarter Results for 2020
Flame Seal (FSP) revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $320,721, a decrease of $379,331 or 54% less than the first quarter, resulting in a loss of $144,676.
Balance Sheet Update
FSP's current ratio of assets to liabilities was 1.85 versus 2.8 in the first quarter. Receivables remain current. Flame Seal has no outstanding litigation issues as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, FSP had 73,304,096 reflecting no change since March 31, 2020.
Financial statements for June 30,2020 are included below.
Corporate Update
Craig Keyser comments, " 2020 is proving to be an extremely challenging year. The Pandemic has persisted in postponing, in some cases for an indeterminate amount of time, re-orders and new business revenues. Our emergency plan has sustained us to this point, but business must improve this Fall and early 2021. We've reduced our cost structure to bare operating minimums. In spite of these extraordinarily difficult times, we have continued vital testing of our new technology to address promising and rapidly expanding $multimillion markets. Research and Development (R & D) have yielded extremely positive results which bode well for strengthening FSP's core coating business and new product offerings.
As stated before, we continue to bid on large scale projects as we focus on expanding direct marketing. This business-to-customer initiative is expected to become a promising source of revenue if and when normal business operations come back on line.
We are deeply thankful for the outstanding effort of our loyal and dedicated employees performing bravely and brilliantly in this unprecedented time, as well as appreciative of the support of our Board of Directors."
About Flame Seal
Flame Seal Products, Inc., manufacturer of the world's number one fire prevention technology, was founded in 1992 as a research and development company focused on the investigation and application of passive Fire Prevention Technologies. FLAME SEAL PRODUCTS, INC. (FLMP) began trading its common stock on March 27, 2000. Flame Seal Products, Inc. is also the Transfer Agent of record. The company offers a wide variety of Code Driven solutions for a number of diverse applications and industries, and has developed three passive fire prevention technologies which are the basis for the company's products. For more information, go to: http://flameseal.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this release may be "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from the results expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to meet the terms and conditions required to obtain its project financing, risks and delays associated with product development, risk of market acceptance of new products, risk of technology or product obsolescence, competitive risks, reliance on development partners and the need for additional capital. Flame Seal takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Flame Seal.
June 30, 2020 Financial Statements (unaudited)
Profit & Loss
April through June 2020
|Apr - Jun 20
Ordinary Income/Expense
Income
|320,720.53
Cost of Goods Sold
|154,608.75
Gross Profit
|166,111.78
Expense
|310,715.52
Net Ordinary Income
|(144,603.74
|)
Other Income/Expense
Other Income
Other Income
|26.41
Total Other Income
|26.41
Other Expense
815 - Interest Expense
|98.91
Total Other Expense
|98.91
Net Other Income
|(72.50
|)
Net Income
|(144,676.24)
Balance Sheet
As of June30, 2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
|Jun 30, 20
Checking/Savings
|304,726.64
Accounts Receivable
|169,946.39
Other Current Assets
161 - Inventory
|324,048.46
173 - Undeposited Funds
|7,572.71
Total Other Current Assets
|331,621.17
Total Current Assets
|806,294.20
Fixed Assets
183 - Property, Plant, and Equipment
|395,713.14
185 - Lab Equipment
|700.00
189 - Less Accumulated Depreciation
|(398,792.46
|)
Total Fixed Assets
|(2,379.32
|)
Other Assets
190 - Deferred Tax
|837,672.42
191 - Patents & Product Development
|233,622.74
192 - Valuation Allowance
|(837,672.42
|)
199 - Less Accumulated Amortization
|(233,622.74
|)
Total Other Assets
|0.00
TOTAL ASSETS
|803,914.88
LIABILITIES & EQUITY
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
|122,937.49
Other Current Liabilities
|312,695.53
Total Current Liabilities
|435,633.02
Long Term Liabilities
|1,072,661.68
Total Liabilities
|1,508,294.70
Equity
351 - Treasury Stock
|(22,000.00
|)
350 - Additional paid-in capital
|11,566,345.80
300 - Common Stock
|691,066.74
399 - Retained Earnings
|(12,771,474.17
|)
Net Income
|(168,318.19
|)
Total Equity
|(704,379.82
|)
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
|803,914.88
Statement of Cash Flows
April through June 2020
|Apr-Jun 20
Operating Activities
Net Income
|(144,709
|)
Adjustments to reconcile Net Income
to net cash provided by operations
Depreciation
|9,432
Decrease in Accounts Receivable
|287,977
Increase in Inventory
|(1,830
|)
Increase in Undposited Funds
|(7,051
|)
Increase in Accounts Payable
|12,552
Total adjustments to Net Income
|301,080
Net cash provided by Operating Activities
|156,371
Investing Activities
Increase in PPE
|(1,023
|)
Net cash proved by Investing Activities
|(1,023
|)
Financing Activities
Decrease in N/P Allegiance
|(88,927
|)
Increase in PPP Loan
|192,500
Decease in LT Notes
|(59,676
|)
Decrease in N/P Stockholders
|(24,749
|)
Net cash provided by Financing Activities
|19,148
Net increase in cash
|174,496
Cash at beginning of period
|130,230
Cash at end of period
|304,726
Investor Relations Contact:
Richard Kaneb
Mobile 949-233-3229
richardkaneb@gmail.com
www.flameseal.com
Craig Keyser, CEO
ckeyser@flameseal.com
SOURCE: Flame Seal Products, Inc.
