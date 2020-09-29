Flame Seal Products, Inc. Releases June 30, 2020 Second Quarter Results and Corporate Update

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / FLAME SEAL PRODUCTS, INC. (OTC PINK:FLMP), a leading provider of Specialty Chemicals for the Passive Fire Protection Market, today issues the following update to its Stockholders.

From: Craig Keyser, CEO

Subject: June 30, 2020 Second Quarter Results and Corporate Update

Second Quarter Results for 2020

Flame Seal (FSP) revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $320,721, a decrease of $379,331 or 54% less than the first quarter, resulting in a loss of $144,676.

Balance Sheet Update

FSP's current ratio of assets to liabilities was 1.85 versus 2.8 in the first quarter. Receivables remain current. Flame Seal has no outstanding litigation issues as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, FSP had 73,304,096 reflecting no change since March 31, 2020.

Financial statements for June 30,2020 are included below.

Corporate Update

Craig Keyser comments, " 2020 is proving to be an extremely challenging year. The Pandemic has persisted in postponing, in some cases for an indeterminate amount of time, re-orders and new business revenues. Our emergency plan has sustained us to this point, but business must improve this Fall and early 2021. We've reduced our cost structure to bare operating minimums. In spite of these extraordinarily difficult times, we have continued vital testing of our new technology to address promising and rapidly expanding $multimillion markets. Research and Development (R & D) have yielded extremely positive results which bode well for strengthening FSP's core coating business and new product offerings.

As stated before, we continue to bid on large scale projects as we focus on expanding direct marketing. This business-to-customer initiative is expected to become a promising source of revenue if and when normal business operations come back on line.

We are deeply thankful for the outstanding effort of our loyal and dedicated employees performing bravely and brilliantly in this unprecedented time, as well as appreciative of the support of our Board of Directors."

About Flame Seal

Flame Seal Products, Inc., manufacturer of the world's number one fire prevention technology, was founded in 1992 as a research and development company focused on the investigation and application of passive Fire Prevention Technologies. FLAME SEAL PRODUCTS, INC. (FLMP) began trading its common stock on March 27, 2000. Flame Seal Products, Inc. is also the Transfer Agent of record. The company offers a wide variety of Code Driven solutions for a number of diverse applications and industries, and has developed three passive fire prevention technologies which are the basis for the company's products. For more information, go to: http://flameseal.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release may be "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from the results expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to meet the terms and conditions required to obtain its project financing, risks and delays associated with product development, risk of market acceptance of new products, risk of technology or product obsolescence, competitive risks, reliance on development partners and the need for additional capital. Flame Seal takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Flame Seal.

June 30, 2020 Financial Statements (unaudited)

Profit & Loss

April through June 2020

Apr - Jun 20 Ordinary Income/Expense Income 320,720.53 Cost of Goods Sold 154,608.75 Gross Profit 166,111.78 Expense 310,715.52 Net Ordinary Income (144,603.74 ) Other Income/Expense Other Income Other Income 26.41 Total Other Income 26.41 Other Expense 815 - Interest Expense 98.91 Total Other Expense 98.91 Net Other Income (72.50 ) Net Income (144,676.24)

Balance Sheet

As of June30, 2020 ASSETS

Current Assets Jun 30, 20 Checking/Savings 304,726.64 Accounts Receivable 169,946.39 Other Current Assets 161 - Inventory 324,048.46 173 - Undeposited Funds 7,572.71 Total Other Current Assets 331,621.17 Total Current Assets 806,294.20 Fixed Assets 183 - Property, Plant, and Equipment 395,713.14 185 - Lab Equipment 700.00 189 - Less Accumulated Depreciation (398,792.46 ) Total Fixed Assets (2,379.32 ) Other Assets 190 - Deferred Tax 837,672.42 191 - Patents & Product Development 233,622.74 192 - Valuation Allowance (837,672.42 ) 199 - Less Accumulated Amortization (233,622.74 ) Total Other Assets 0.00 TOTAL ASSETS 803,914.88 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts Payable 122,937.49 Other Current Liabilities 312,695.53 Total Current Liabilities 435,633.02 Long Term Liabilities 1,072,661.68 Total Liabilities 1,508,294.70 Equity 351 - Treasury Stock (22,000.00 ) 350 - Additional paid-in capital 11,566,345.80 300 - Common Stock 691,066.74 399 - Retained Earnings (12,771,474.17 ) Net Income (168,318.19 ) Total Equity (704,379.82 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY 803,914.88

Statement of Cash Flows

April through June 2020

Apr-Jun 20 Operating Activities Net Income (144,709 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to net cash provided by operations Depreciation 9,432 Decrease in Accounts Receivable 287,977 Increase in Inventory (1,830 ) Increase in Undposited Funds (7,051 ) Increase in Accounts Payable 12,552 Total adjustments to Net Income 301,080 Net cash provided by Operating Activities 156,371 Investing Activities Increase in PPE (1,023 ) Net cash proved by Investing Activities (1,023 ) Financing Activities Decrease in N/P Allegiance (88,927 ) Increase in PPP Loan 192,500 Decease in LT Notes (59,676 ) Decrease in N/P Stockholders (24,749 ) Net cash provided by Financing Activities 19,148 Net increase in cash 174,496 Cash at beginning of period 130,230 Cash at end of period 304,726

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Kaneb

Mobile 949-233-3229

richardkaneb@gmail.com

www.flameseal.com

Craig Keyser, CEO

ckeyser@flameseal.com

SOURCE: Flame Seal Products, Inc.

