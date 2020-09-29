VIP-Media: Meet Xavier Preterit: The Serial Entrepreneur And Millionaire Real Estate Investor Focused On Helping People Achieve Financial Freedom

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Many of us wish to be financially free. We wish to not worry about affording something and having enough money for it. That always was Xavier Preterit's dream, which he has now achieved and is helping others achieve too.

Xavier Preterit is a serial entrepreneur and millionaire real estate investor who was born and raised in Guadeloupe, a French Caribbean island. He comes from a modest family in which he never lacked anything, but he always wanted to have more than what life had to offer.

"The need for freedom has always been what has encouraged me. I saw my parents working day and night, not feeling protected. I understood that our financial destiny depended on the efforts we were willing to make and the changes we were willing to make to create something bigger. I have always had this desire to leave my mark on the earth and to impact all those who do not want to let their history define them and change their lives," Xavier shares.

In the pursuit of his goal, Xavier traveled to France where he was formed as a dental technician. There he read and learned from the success stories of other entrepreneurs and celebrities, who became millionaires through real estate.

In 2014 Xavier began to invest in the real estate market, buying an apartment with a basement and a parking space, which he rented. With that single investment it was going to take a long time to achieve his goal, so he decided to take more risks and bet on larger properties.

"I was inspired to get into this industry because I realized that real estate was one of the few ways to start from scratch. Real estate doesn't have a face, it doesn't look at where you come from, the name of your parents, the color of your skin to invest in." Xavier explains.

After six years in a company with a small salary, he decided to quit and find a better job to continue investing in investment properties. Driven by the desire to change his financial condition and provide a secure future for his parents, Xavier makes more than 200 trips all over France and acquires 32 lots.

In addition, Xavier decides to invest in the start-up ALL MOL TECHNOLOGY, a company that today has 40 employees with online activity and physical stores and which has increased its share value by 750% in just five years. The company has received numerous awards, the last of which is the selection among the FrenchTech120 which highlights the 120 startups to follow in France.

In 2018, after four years of investments, Xavier quit his job and started to share his knowledge through his YouTube channel and website. Since then, he has written two successful books ("Wineries and Parking and Financial Liberation through Multiple Unit Buildings") on how to get involved in real estate investment.

"Today, I am at the head of a company that helps many people change their financial legacy and build generational wealth through investment in real estate and precious metals, allowing them to have financial peace of mind, to put themselves and their families in a better position to succeed in life," Xavier adds.

Xavier's goal is to help people achieve financial serenity, and put themselves and their families in a safe place for life. In order to pass on his knowledge to the masses, Xavier not only has written two books, but also manages an active Youtube channel and website.

"My biggest obstacle so far was coming to the United States to train and learn the best techniques to help me develop my business, but I didn't speak a word of English! It was a great challenge for me because I had to overcome the beliefs, fears, and apprehension of being in a totally different universe to allow me to surpass myself," Xavier says.

After years of work, Xavier acknowledges that each person is unique and as such, so are their needs. Each client requires special attention and it has been that kind of attention that has helped him differentiate himself from his competitors.

"We may have the same goals but we don't have the same stories. What may be simple for some may be difficult for others," Xavier states.

For the rest of the year, Xavier will focus on training as many people as possible to help them change their financial inheritance and be prosperous "even in times of crisis."

"The health crisis of 2020 has highlighted the insecurity in which too many households still live. I want as many people as possible to have the keys to financial security," Xavier shares.

Find out more about Xavier and his journey here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

646-736-2071

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608106/Meet-Xavier-Preterit-The-Serial-Entrepreneur-And-Millionaire-Real-Estate-Investor-Focused-On-Helping-People-Achieve-Financial-Freedom