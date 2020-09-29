Bristow Group Inc.: Bristow to continue delivering UK SAR helicopter service for HM Coastguard under extended contract

Bristow received a contract extension until 31 December 2026 to provide search and rescue services for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA)

The extension of the current contract allows Bristow to cost-effectively introduce new capabilities into the existing helicopter fleet and to explore technologies which may be of benefit in future contracts

Bristow will continue to provide support to HM Coastguard with a modern fleet of 11 AW189 and 10 S-92 SAR equipped aircraft at 10 strategic locations around the UK



ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristow Helicopters Limited has been awarded a contract extension to continue delivering UK search and rescue (SAR) helicopter service for HM Coastguard, the emergency response service of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

Bristow will continue its role as a key enabler in the search and rescue community under an extended contract confirmed by the MCA. The UK's current commercial contract for search and rescue helicopter service provision to HM Coastguard was awarded to Bristow in March 2013. The extended contract will run through 31 December 2026 and will facilitate the procurement process for the next contract, known as the UKSAR2G programme.

"Our specialist teams have worked tirelessly, diligently and with unquestionable pride to ensure the transition from a military and coastguard operation to a fully commercialised SAR helicopter service," said Alan Corbett, chief executive of Bristow Helicopters Limited and Senior Vice President for Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia and Search and Rescue.

"We have, throughout the years since, committed ourselves to delivering a service that is equal to or better than that which it replaced. The post-implementation report commissioned by the MCA, prepared by QinetiQ, confirms the success of that process, and the achievement of many of the goals identified as key measures of success," he said.

"Bristow remains fully committed to working with the MCA to realise its remaining goals. The extension of the current contract allows us to cost-effectively introduce new capabilities into the existing helicopter fleet and to explore technologies which may be of benefit in future contracts."

Employing approximately 360 people, Bristow operates from 10 strategically located SAR helicopter bases around the UK on behalf of Her Majesty's Coastguard to respond to all SAR incidents for the whole of the UK.

About HM Coastguard

HM Coastguard is a frontline delivery and emergency response organisation which is part of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

HM Coastguard provides a UK-wide maritime emergency prevention and response capability which responds to calls for help by radio, satellite or the 999 service and coordinates maritime search and rescue (SAR) within the UK SAR region. The agency helps approximately 25,000 people each year with 21,000 incidents coordinated by its rescue centres.

For further information please contact:

Maritime and Coastguard Agency Press Office

Public.relations@mcga.gov.uk

0203 8172222

About Bristow Helicopters Limited

Bristow Helicopters Limited is the provider of helicopter search and rescue (SAR) services in the UK, on behalf of Her Majesty's Coastguard. Bristow Helicopters has a long history of providing world class SAR services, beginning in 1971 at RAF Manston, and has flown more than 60,000 SAR operational hours in the UK and conducted over 15,000 SAR missions, during which more than 7,000 people have been rescued by Bristow crews and helicopters. For more information on Bristow's SAR operations, please visit www.bristowgroup.com.

Bristow Helicopters Limited has served the offshore oil transport industry in the UK for nearly 60 years. Bristow Helicopters Limited is an affiliated company of Bristow Group Inc.

Bristow Group Inc.

Adam Morgan

Director, Global Communications

+1 281.253.9005

adam.morgan@bristowgroup.com

Bristow Helicopters Communications

Alan Gorham, BIG Partnership on behalf of Bristow

alan.gorham@bigpartnership.co.uk

07483288807

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b71dd0f0-03c0-4c70-941c-d2ff55f66fb0