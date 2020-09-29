CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation ("CounterPath" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, announced that, at its annual meeting held September 24, 2020 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as directors of CounterPath referred to in its definitive proxy statement dated August 20, 2020 for the Meeting were elected.

A total of 4,948,893 common shares representing 77.19% of the outstanding common shares were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The result of the votes held, either in person or by proxy, were as follows:

Resolution Vote Type Total Votes % Voted Steven Bruk For 3,647,725 97.08% Against 97,946 2.61% Withheld 11,728 0.31% Chris Cooper For 3,414,820 90.88% Against 322,185 8.57% Withheld 20,394 0.54% Bruce Joyce For 3,639,484 96.86% Against 97,521 2.60% Withheld 20,394 0.54% Owen Matthews For 3,636,973 96.79% Against 108,472 2.89% Withheld 11,954 0.32% Terence Matthews For 3,636,973 96.79% Against 108,472 2.89% Withheld 11,954 0.32% Larry Timlick For 3,645,529 97.02% Against 99,976 2.66% Withheld 11,894 0.32%

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on September 29, 2020 and the Form 8-K as filed on EDGAR (http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), filed on September 29, 2020.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8x8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, Aspect, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow us on Twitter @counterpath.

Contacts:

David Karp

Chief Executive Officer

dkarp@counterpath.com

SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608137/CounterPath-Announces-Voting-Results-for-Election-of-Directors