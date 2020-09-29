Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.09.2020
Versprochen und gehalten! Heute der Bruch des High-Level-Widerstands!?
WKN: A1424X ISIN: US22228P3029 Ticker-Symbol: C5Z2 
München
29.09.20
08:00 Uhr
2,668 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
29.09.2020 | 22:44
64 Leser
CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation ("CounterPath" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, announced that, at its annual meeting held September 24, 2020 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as directors of CounterPath referred to in its definitive proxy statement dated August 20, 2020 for the Meeting were elected.

A total of 4,948,893 common shares representing 77.19% of the outstanding common shares were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The result of the votes held, either in person or by proxy, were as follows:

Resolution

Vote Type

Total Votes

% Voted

Steven Bruk

For

3,647,725

97.08%

Against

97,946

2.61%

Withheld

11,728

0.31%

Chris Cooper

For

3,414,820

90.88%

Against

322,185

8.57%

Withheld

20,394

0.54%

Bruce Joyce

For

3,639,484

96.86%

Against

97,521

2.60%

Withheld

20,394

0.54%

Owen Matthews

For

3,636,973

96.79%

Against

108,472

2.89%

Withheld

11,954

0.32%

Terence Matthews

For

3,636,973

96.79%

Against

108,472

2.89%

Withheld

11,954

0.32%

Larry Timlick

For

3,645,529

97.02%

Against

99,976

2.66%

Withheld

11,894

0.32%

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on September 29, 2020 and the Form 8-K as filed on EDGAR (http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), filed on September 29, 2020.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8x8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, Aspect, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow us on Twitter @counterpath.

Contacts:

David Karp
Chief Executive Officer
dkarp@counterpath.com

SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608137/CounterPath-Announces-Voting-Results-for-Election-of-Directors

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
