Crexendo, Inc.: Crexedno to Present at 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Crexendo is scheduled to present at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference. The Company will present on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM Eastern., the conference this year will be done as a virtual conference.

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer of Crexendo, will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday and Wednesday Oct 6 and 7. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

