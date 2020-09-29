We Fund Traders Launch a New Innovative Product Designed to Help Candidates Build Institutional Trading Work Experience During The Covid-19 Pandemic

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / One of the biggest issue's candidates face when applying for financial trading role is the lack of experience. A university degree is fantastic and does help but candidates need actual work experience trading in the financial markets to get their foot through the door. Due to this, many young people who aspire to become professional traders are unable to get their trading career started as a result of lack of experience in the sector.

We Fund Traders is on a mission to prepare aspiring traders in finding work in today's competitive job market. They provide a structured mentorship and work experience program that is aimed to give candidates the trading experience and skills that will allow them to confidently pursue a trading role in financial services companies and overcome many of the challenges that their job search could bring.

The program works this way: Candidates who successfully pass the screening facilitated by We Fund Traders' team will be given the chance to work with a trading company and a vetted mentor for three months. Throughout that period, candidates will be given a range of trading tasks, projects and simulations they need to complete. These tasks are designed to challenge and consolidate their trading knowledge and at the same time build their work experience and skills. Among the key tasks they will be doing include conducting fundamental and technical analysis, reading and using charts, identifying trends, developing and applying trading strategies, and planning for risk management.

In addition to the tasks, projects and trading simulations, candidates will also be able to get in touch with their mentor to seek for additional information, career guidance and advice, and performance feedback.

For those who are worried that the program will require them to travel to a specific learning facility, We Fund Traders has good news. Their program is carried out entirely online, allowing for a more flexible way of learning and building trading work experience. On top of that, there is no specific time as to when candidates should sign in and complete their given tasks. This should allow them to have complete control over their schedule and build their trading experience, all while working full time, attending classes at university or pursuing other activities.

We Fund Traders assures that although their program does not allow for face-to-face interaction, candidates can still expect to receive quality standard of mentorship and work experience. Add to that is ongoing support from their own team that will be accessible to candidates not just during the 3 months they are placed, but also after they have completed the program and are about to embark on their job search. We Fund Traders team will work with the candidates to get a valid reference from their mentors, which they can then use to support their application for jobs.

Currently, the mentorship and work experience program that We Fund Traders covers applies to three financial instruments: stock, commodities, and Forex. The team is still working on adding more financial instruments in their catalogue so they can cater to other candidates whose interest is in learning how to trade other financial instruments.

Since its introduction, the London-based company's program has already attracted hundreds of aspiring traders. Many of them went on to secure roles as institutional traders for different organisations soon after completing the program. Still, We Fund Traders is not basking too much on this initial success. They are continuously working to improve their offering so that they can adapt to changes in the markets and ensure that what they are providing to candidates' will not become obsolete.

