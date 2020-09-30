Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.: Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Request for Extension for Year End Financials and MD&A

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA)(FKT:M85)(OTC PINK:DDIAF) announces it has requested an exemption for its May 31, 2020 year end Financials and MD&A under BCSC blanket exemption for relief order BCI 51-515:

The Company relies on section 4.4 [filing deadline for an interim financial report] of NI 51-102, and (5) [delivery of financial statements] of NI 51-102, section 5.1(2) [filing of MD&A] of NI 51-102, sections 5.6 [delivery of MD&A] of NI 51-102. The Company's management, directors and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. The Company estimates to file May 31, 2020 year end Financials and MD&A within 30-45 days. Material business developments are described in the Companies Press Releases since the prior Quarterly Filing as filed on SEDAR and itemized below:

May 7, 2020 11:41:05 ET 52-109FV2 - Certification of interim filings - CEO (E) May 7, 2020 11:38:21 ET Interim financial statements/report - English Aug 6, 2020 15:06:56 ET MD&A - English May 28, 2020 09:19:05 ET News release - English May 14, 2020 10:55:07 ET News release - English



Contact Information:

Neil Foran

Chief Financial Officer

neil@margaretlakediamonds.com

