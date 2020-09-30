Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Versprochen und gehalten! Heute der Bruch des High-Level-Widerstands!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ARXY ISIN: CA56658A1049 Ticker-Symbol: M85 
Frankfurt
29.09.20
08:09 Uhr
0,021 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0350,05429.09.
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2020 | 02:56
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.: Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Request for Extension for Year End Financials and MD&A

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA)(FKT:M85)(OTC PINK:DDIAF) announces it has requested an exemption for its May 31, 2020 year end Financials and MD&A under BCSC blanket exemption for relief order BCI 51-515:

  1. The Company relies on section 4.4 [filing deadline for an interim financial report] of NI 51-102, and (5) [delivery of financial statements] of NI 51-102, section 5.1(2) [filing of MD&A] of NI 51-102, sections 5.6 [delivery of MD&A] of NI 51-102.
  2. The Company's management, directors and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207.
  3. The Company estimates to file May 31, 2020 year end Financials and MD&A within 30-45 days.
  4. Material business developments are described in the Companies Press Releases since the prior Quarterly Filing as filed on SEDAR and itemized below:

May 7, 2020

11:41:05 ET

52-109FV2 - Certification of interim filings - CEO (E)

May 7, 2020

11:38:21 ET

Interim financial statements/report - English

Aug 6, 2020

15:06:56 ET

MD&A - English

May 28, 2020

09:19:05 ET

News release - English

May 14, 2020

10:55:07 ET

News release - English


Contact Information:

Neil Foran
Chief Financial Officer
neil@margaretlakediamonds.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608410/Margaret-Lake-Diamonds-Announces-Request-for-Extension-for-Year-End-Financials-and-MDA

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.