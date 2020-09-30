Ericsson has commenced the deployment of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform within specific functional areas, taking a stepwise approach to its Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) transformation

The start of the rollout marks the next step in Dassault Systèmes' long-term relationship with Ericsson

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced that the company-wide rollout of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at Ericsson, one of the world's leading providers of information and communication technology, has been started. The start of the rollout marks the next step in Dassault Systèmes' long-term relationship with Ericsson, which enables Ericsson's digital transformation in its product management and R&D workflows.

The agreement between Dassault Systèmes and Ericsson enables the companies' ambition for Dassault Systèmes to support Ericsson's agile approach to its digital transformation. Ericsson is leveraging the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to integrate its product management and R&D workflows. This unified digital environment accelerates production ramp-up enabled by real-time collaboration across Ericsson. Ericsson can enhance efficiency, manage increasing complexity and reduce the cost and time to market for its products.

"Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform was chosen to support the digital transformation," said Michael Gallagher, Head of Operations and PLM Transformation, Development Unit Networks, Ericsson. "We have defined a clear implementation path for our Product Lifecycle Management transformation strategy, where the platform is an integral part."

"In the race to provide 5G solutions, efficient R&D, innovation and time to market are critical. Ericsson strengthens its digital connectivity through the product lifecycle using Dassault Systèmes' diverse knowledge and know-how across the enterprise world," said Olivier Ribet, Executive Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia (EMEAR), Dassault Systèmes. "The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will help Ericsson to achieve this."

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: .@EricssonNetwork and @Dassault3DS embark on next steps in deploying 3DEXPERIENCE

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the High-Tech Industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/high-tech

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005990/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America

Suzanne MORAN

suzanne.moran@3ds.com

+1 (781) 810 3774

EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

India

Santanu BHATTACHARYA

santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com

+91 124 457 7111

Japan

Yukiko SATO

yukiko.sato@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 3841

Korea

HeeSoo YOON

heesoo.yoon@3ds.com

+82 2 3270 7831

AP South

Pallavi MISRA

pallavi.misra@3ds.com

+65 90221874