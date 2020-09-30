Paragon ID: Paragon ID obtains ARC Quality Certification

Paragon ID achieves the significant milestone of ARC Quality Certification by the industry-wide recognized Auburn University RFID Lab

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0011980077 - PID), the leading provider of identification solutions for e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities, Traceability & Brand Protection, and Payment, is pleased to announce that it has obtained the prestigious ARC Quality Certification for the design, manufacturing, and supply of its RFID inlays and tags.

This QMS Certification is significant for Paragon ID's customers and partners across the RAIN RFID (UHF) ecosystem, guaranteeing the quality, reliability, and performance of Paragon ID RFID inlay products.

The Auburn RFID Lab is globally recognized for its independent certification of RFID inlays and tags, and this certification confirms Paragon ID's manufacturing expertise, resources, and capabilities covering all the critical aspects of RFID inlay design and production.

As the adoption of RAIN RFID technology continues to accelerate, particularly in retail, as well as in other sectors such as aviation, Auburn's ARC Quality program ensures that the tags offered in the market are certified for purpose and perform reliably to best fit end users' needs.

Clem Garvey, Paragon ID CEO, comments:

"Paragon ID is honoured to receive this certification from ARC. This is a milestone in Paragon ID's journey to become one of the highest-quality manufacturers in the RFID industry.

Over the last eight months, the world has become a different place and the changes we are seeing today will inevitably accelerate the adoption of new technologies and their associated new solutions. IOT solutions will crystallise from an aspiration to a reality.

Paragon ID is very proud to be able to play a role in that crystallisation and in promoting RAIN RFID as the key technology at its heart. We look forward to continuing to work with ARC in this endeavour."

For more information about ARC and the RFID Lab, please visit the University of Auburn website:

https://rfid.auburn.edu/arc/

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection sectors. It recently entered the area of Payment through its acquisition of AmaTech Group and has built on this through its acquisition of Thames Card Technology in November 2019.

Paragon ID employs more than 750 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services. Paragon Group has a turnover in excess of €1.3 billion and 8,000 employees. For further information about Paragon Group, visit Paragon-europe.com.

Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0013318813 - Mnemonic code: PID.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit Paragon-id.com.

