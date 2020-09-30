Europcar Mobility Group is proud to announce a new alliance partnership with Routes, one of the Premier Car Rental companies in Canada. With this partnership, both Routes Car Rental and Europcar customers will benefit from the same level of quality of service.

Routes Car Rental, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, offers a 6,000+ vehicles fleet across all categories and serves 250,000 customers a year. It operates at 9 Major Airport Locations in Canada and the United States with over 350 employees.

Routes Car Rental, founded in 1998 by Mr Hardeep Nagra with only 5 cars and a location in Toronto, expanded rapidly, thanks to a corporate culture which is built around investing in employees commitment and providing superior customer service. Today, it stands to be a trusted brand for car hire in Canada. Routes has plans for further expansion, by opening and operating new locations in Montreal as well as in Denver by December 2020. To foster this expansion while ensuring the same and consistent level of quality of service, Routes has created a strong support network that is located in India and provide world class IT service, a dedicated Customer care team and a fully functional call center, all operational on a 24 hours and 365 days basis.

Europcar Mobility Group is active in more than 140 countries, serving more than 9 million customers with its network of 3500 stations worldwide, comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiary as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. The Europcar Mobility Group has an average fleet of more than 330,000 vehicles* and operates through multi brands, meeting every customer specific needs; the Europcar brand being the N°1 brand in vehicle rental services in Europe.

The partnership is due to start on 30th September 2020, under the Europcar brand for the mutual servicing of self-drive customers in the respective network of each partner. Routes customers will be able to access Europcar's car rental services directly from Routes' website (www.routes.ca) or directly at Europcar stations and will be able to book all-inclusive packages outside of Canada throughout the Europcar Worldwide Network. In the same way, Europcar customers will have access to Routes' services through Europcar's website (www.europcar.com) or directly at Routes stations and will be able to rent a car with them when travelling to Canada.

Fabrizio Ruggiero, Deputy CEO, Europcar Mobility Group, commented:

"We are proud to partner with Routes, which has an amazing entrepreneurial story in the North American car rental industry. We share with them a common vision of the quality of service that our customers deserve. We were seeking for a key partner in Canada, which has become a prime travel destination, in order to adequately complete our worldwide network of alliances and partners. Now, we are eager to start working with them, as we're actively preparing our companies for the future ».

« Partnering with a strong global brand like Europcar will provide mutual benefit for both companies that will ensure the continued success and growth of both organizations says Mr Hardeep Nagra, President of Routes Car Rental.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV rental to "Uber like" chauffeurs).

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

