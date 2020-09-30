CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.10.2020;Das Instrument BCB1 US05491N3026 BBX CAPITAL CORP.A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.10.2020

The instrument BCB1 US05491N3026 BBX CAPITAL CORP.A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2020

