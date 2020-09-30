Lloyd's Broker Costero Brokers Ltd. Partners with Delta Insurance Group Based in NZ to Launch International Personal Cyber Offering 'PerCy'

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers Ltd. ("Costero"), a privately held London-based brokerage, which recently acquired Prospect Insurance Brokers, announced a new partnership with New Zealand-headquartered insurance business Delta Insurance Group. This partnership will allow Costero to market and distribute Delta's Personal Cyber Insurance product 'PerCy' outside of Asia-Pacific initially focusing on the UK and Europe.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the world to revise traditional working habits and now the majority of employees are either working from home or remote working. This has led to a vastly increased amount of crucial data being saved and stored on home devices which needs protecting," commented Jamie Webb, Executive Vice President of Costero. "It is asking questions of gaps in commercial and personal lines cyber policies like never before and PerCy helps solve those issues. According to cyber security company InPhySec, globally, 'around 64% workers are now remote, a 148% increase with the pandemic, and there's been an almost 100% increase in the personal use of managed devices.'"

Amongst offering clients market leading Risk Management including a unique personal risk-assessment and monitoring tool supported by DynaRisk, Percy also offers broad protection for individuals against cyber-risks such as ransomware and data loss.

Ian Pollard of Delta says the agreement with Costero marks another step forward in Delta's alliance with the specialist UK brokerage. "We've been working closely with Prospect [now Costero] for some years and a number of our niche insurance products, such as our Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Drones insurance, have arisen from our association with the company, while Costero has also played a significant role more recently in helping us develop PerCy."

Costero Executive Vice President, Jamie Webb, says the agreement cements a strong collaborative relationship between the two businesses. "Delta and Costero have a very similar view of the insurance world and a shared desire to make great products for the times. We look forward to expanding PerCy in our European markets so that people can actively reduce their exposure to the recent, dramatic increase in cyber-crime."

Pollard says PerCy provides a one-stop solution, accessed through an integrated customer portal supported by NZ-based Insurtech company Sentro, that also enables clients to access a unique personal risk-assessment and monitoring tool supported by DynaRisk, and general insurance policy administration. PerCy is now available in New Zealand, Asia Pacific, UK and Europe.

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, initially launched with a real estate program, providing a property line-slip for habitational and commercial real estate. Costero Brokers Ltd. is now offering cyber, professional and financial lines and is looking to expand into additional specialist areas with the hiring of individuals and teams. Costero Brokers Ltd. is a Lloyd's broker. Lloyd's is the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com .