Qi Card Ignites Financial Inclusion In Iraq Through Electronic Payments And Loan Programs

Qi Card Electronic Payments System Disburses Government Salaries, Pensions and Welfare, Providing Remote Financial Access to over 8 Million Citizens Throughout the Region

BAGHDAD, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qi Card, the leading electronic payment solution and default national debit/credit card of Iraq, is paving the path toward financial inclusion with digital payments, salary-advance programs and personal loans that enable citizens to meet their current financial obligations while striving for a brighter future.

Iraqi citizens deserve the same financial opportunities as citizens throughout other regions of the world. Qi Card is honored to create programs that provide avenues toward financial inclusion throughout Iraq.

As the first fintech provider to move Iraqi away from an unsecure, cash-based economy, Qi Card has established three critical platforms that drive financial inclusion:

Digital Financial Transactions

With Qi Card, citizens can receive salaries and pensions, pay bills, share money with friends and family, and shop from the comfort of their own homes. These digital capabilities allow some of Iraq's most physically vulnerable citizens to fully participate in commerce and community without jeopardizing their health or safety.

With Qi Card, citizens can receive salaries and pensions, pay bills, share money with friends and family, and shop from the comfort of their own homes. These digital capabilities allow some of most physically vulnerable citizens to fully participate in commerce and community without jeopardizing their health or safety. Salifni Relief Loans

A temporary, emergency loan program, Salifni allows qualified, ministry employees to receive 200K IQD instead of waiting for their salary through traditional methods. With Qi Card and Salifni the economy keeps moving regardless of salary delays.

A temporary, emergency loan program, Salifni allows qualified, ministry employees to receive instead of waiting for their salary through traditional methods. With Qi Card and Salifni the economy keeps moving regardless of salary delays. Personal Lending

Since 2018, Qi Card has disbursed more than USD$4B in loans to more than 800,000 Iraqi citizens. Top uses for these loans include: financing a small project (55.4%), paying for medication and healthcare needs (29.9%), repaying a loan from a friend or relative (8.2%), financing a home renovation (4.3%) and financing a vacation trip (2.2%).

Qi Card products and programs are designed to create a better Iraq, driving toward a future of financial inclusion and freedom.

The Qi Card platform is built securely with the latest fintech, biometric identification and electronic payment system technologies.

To learn more about Qi Card, visit www.qi.iq

About Qi Card

Qi Card is the leading electronic payment services solution in Iraq, which employs biometric identity as the cardholder verification method. Qi Card is operated and managed by International Smart Card "ISC," the most successful partnership in the history of Iraq. With its State Bank partners, Al-Rafidain and Al-Rashed, it has completed domiciliation of more than 7M citizens with its multi-biometric payment scheme. In just over 18 months, ISC was able to disburse 3T IQD in loans to over 800,000 Iraqi citizens. To date, ISC has an ecosystem of 17,000 POS and more than 6,000 merchants using the Qi scheme to provide easy merchant funded installment and other commercial activities. ISC issues and acquires payment cards on behalf of fourteen affiliated banks in Iraq. Through its principal membership in Mastercard, ISC has now issued more than 1.8M Mastercard and is now the largest Mastercard provider in Iraq.