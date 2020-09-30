Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Versprochen und gehalten! Heute der Bruch des High-Level-Widerstands!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Tradegate
29.09.20
21:38 Uhr
243,10 Euro
-1,30
-0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
241,35242,3008:28
241,20242,1008:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2020 | 08:05
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TECHNICOLOR: Moody's Rating Upgraded to "Caa2 from Caa3" with Stable Outlook

Press Release

Moody's Rating Upgraded to "Caa2 from Caa3" with Stable Outlook

Paris(Euronext: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) welcomes its corporate rating upgrade by Moody's to "Caa2" with stable outlook, and the rating of its new debt as "Caa1".

This upgrade follows that of S&P to "CCC+" (corporate rating) and to "B" (new debt) and reflects the successful completion of the Group's financial restructuring, through which it has obtained €420 million (net of fees) of new financing, and has deleveraged via the equitization of €660 million of debt.

As previously stated, Technicolor now has a significantly strengthened balance sheet, with cash to meet the needs of the Covid crisis and beyond.

Richard Moat, Chief Executive Officer of Technicolor, stated:

"Within a few days we have been upgraded by both S&P and Moody's. We are very pleased by these improvements in our credit ratings which reflect the restoration of a sound financial structure for our company. Technicolor is poised to return to delivering profitable growth, cash generation and value creation for shareholders on a sustainable basis."

###

About Technicolor:

www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCH) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTCQX market (TCLRY).

Investor Relations

Christophe le Mignan: +33 1 88 24 32 83
Christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com

Media Contact

Laurent Poinsot: +33 1 53 70 74 77
lpoinsot@image7.fr

Victoire de Brebisson: +33 1 53 70 65 39
vdebrebisson@image7.fr

Attachment

  • 09-30-2020_Moody's Upgrade_VUS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/96c8cdf7-6a6d-4546-ba45-0ef917783a8b)
MOODYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.