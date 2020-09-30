Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Interim Results for the Period Ended 30 June 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the Standard Listed biopharmaceutical group developing therapies designed to transform blood disease treatment, announces unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020.

All financial amounts are stated in GBP British pounds unless otherwise indicated.

Key highlights

CAR-T cells

Successfully constructed Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) programmed T cells ("HEMO-CAR-T") for the potential treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and tested in vitro and in vivo

and Post period end, entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to advance HEMO-CAR-T toward clinical trials; the agreement is envisaged as the first step of a larger programme that aims to achieve clinical proof of concept for HEMO-CAR-T for the treatment of AML

CDX bi-speci?c antibodies

Extended development agreement with a leading global pharmaceutical company ("GlobalCo") to finalise manufacturability work and successfully bring CDX bi-specific antibody to a state of readiness for pre-clinical development

Discussions regarding a potential licensing deal are continuing with GlobalCo following the extension of the Development Agreement

COVID-19 Project

Deployment of groundbreaking research capabilities and technologies to develop treatments for COVID-19: using its humanised mice the Company seeks to discover human neutralising antibodies that could be used to fight SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus that causes COVID-19

Autoimmune diseases

Entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company in June 2020 to perform research and development activities aimed at the discovery and validation of novel materials to be used for the treatment of Lupus

Human Postnatal Hemogenic Endothelial Cell ("Hu-PHEC") cell therapy

A patent application entitled Post-Natal Hemogenic Endothelial Cells and Their Isolation and Use was approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and a corresponding patent was granted by the European Patent Office

Funding

Raised a total of £3.15 million through the issue of equity in January and June to support the Company's drug development programmes and for working capital

Fuller details on these developments are contained in the Interim Management Report below.

Commenting on the Outlook for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, Sir Marc Feldmann, Chairman, said:

"The Board is very pleased with the progress being made with the development of CDX bi-specific antibodies and the development of CAR-T technology for the treatment of leukaemia, as well as the potential value that can be created through the Company's updated humanised mouse model. The Company's efforts to combat the COVID-19 global pandemic and other viral pathogens are of special importance. The Board believes that the Company is well advanced on the planned development steps for its CDX antibodies, and will provide further updates to shareholders as we progress toward the completion of our collaboration with GlobalCo and enter pre-clinical development. In all, the Company is on track to achieve the inflection point in its development to which I referred in the 2019 annual report."

