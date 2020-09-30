Altus Strategies Plc: Substantial Increase in Gold Resource at Tabakorole Project, Southern Mali

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS, OTCQX: ALTUF), announces the results of a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Company's Tabakorole gold project ("Tabakorole" or the "Project") in southern Mali. The MRE was prepared in accordance with the JORC Code, an acceptable foreign code for the purposes of NI 43-101 (see Glossary at end), and was commissioned by Marvel Gold Limited (ASX: MVL) ("Marvel") under the joint venture ("JV") with Altus. Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS, OTCQX: ALTUF), announces the results of a Mineral Resource Estimate ("") at the Company's Tabakorole gold project ("" or the "") in southern Mali. The MRE was prepared in accordance with the JORC Code, an acceptable foreign code for the purposes of NI 43-101 (see Glossary at end), and was commissioned by Marvel Gold Limited (ASX: MVL) ("") under the joint venture ("") with Altus. Highlights: FT Prospect at Tabakorole hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate comprising: 16,600,000 tonnes at 1.2 g/t Au for 620,000 ounces in the Inferred category 7,300,000 tonnes at 1.2 g/t Au for 290,000 ounces in the Indicated category 54% increase in ounces and 20% increase in grade from historical mineral resource 43% of the MRE situated within 100m of the surface Gold mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth

Preliminary metallurgical studies to be undertaken

Drilling to test multiple resource expansion targets to commence in Q4 2020

Marvel is earning an initial 33% interest in the Project under the JV

Altus holds a 2.5% NSR gold royalty on Tabakorole Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented: "We are delighted to announce this substantial gold resource at the Tabakorole gold project in southern Mali. The recent drilling undertaken by Marvel, as part of their phase-1 earn-in on the Project, has resulted in a 54% increase in gold ounces and a 20% higher grade than the previous historical resource. "The MRE is located on the 2.9km long FT Prospect, which remains open along strike and at depth. Recently reported aircore drill results, including 6.2 g/t over 6m from 14m indicate the clear potential for the strike length of the FT Prospect to be extended and for the resource to grow. Marvel have advised that they intend to drill these and other targets as the JV moves in to phase-2 in the fourth quarter of this year. "Tabakorole represents a significant regional gold discovery and we look forward to updating shareholders with further news as the JV progresses." Mineral Resource Table The MRE has been prepared by International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd (Perth, Australia) under the JORC Code and is reported as at 30th September, 2020. A Qualified Person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, and the Company is not treating it as such. Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimate Summary Table (JORC Code) Domain Indicated Inferred Tonnes (t) Grade (g/t) Contained gold (oz) Tonnes (t) Grade (g/t) Contained gold (oz) OXIDE 1,000,000 1.3 40,000 1,500,000 1.3 60,000 FRESH 6,300,000 1.2 250,000 15,100,000 1.2 560,000 Total 7,300,000 1.2 290,000 16,600,000 1.2 620,000 Note: Cut-off grade 0.6g/t Au. The project is currently 100% beneficially owned by Altus and Altus is the operator of the JV. Marvel are earning an initial 33% interest in the Project, through the completion of the first phase of exploration. Resource expansion potential Recent air-core (''AC') and diamond (''DD'') drilling has confirmed that gold mineralisation continues at least 600m to the north-west along strike of the FT Prospect, which remains open along strike and at depth. There are also areas throughout the existing resource that are constrained due to a lack of drilling data. Mineralisation in the south-eastern portion of the deposit is more consistent than the north-western zone and hence represents an outstanding target zone within the FT Prospect to build on the existing Resource. The MRE is defined over a 2.9km strike length with 43% of the resource being within approximately 100m of surface. The deposit demonstrates consistently thick zones which indicate the potential for a relatively low mining strip ratio. Due to the consistency and predictability of this south eastern zone, there is a high degree of confidence that mineralisation can be converted from Inferred into the Indicated category when infill drilling is completed. It is envisioned that the JV will commence resource expansion drilling during the fourth quarter. Marvel will be undertaking preliminary metallurgical testwork consisting of cyanide bottle rolls to establish the applicability of conventional cyanide extraction of gold. The results of this work are expected in the December quarter. Illustrations The following figures have been prepared and relate to the disclosures in this announcement and are visible in the version of this announcement on the Company's website (www.altus-strategies.com) or in PDF format by following this link: https://altus-strategies.com/site/assets/files/4925/altus_nr_-_tbk_mre_30_sept_2020.pdf Location of Tabakorole and Altus' other projects in Mali is shown in Figure 1.

Location of Tabakorole in southern Mali is shown in Figure 2.

Tabakorole Mineral Resource Estimate is shown in Figure 3.

Plan of the recently completed diamond drilling at Tabakorole is shown in Figure 4.

A selection of photos from the project is shown in Figure 5.

Mineral Resource Estimate

International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd of Perth, Australia, prepared the MRE in accordance with JORC Code as detailed in Table 2 below.

Table 2: Tabakorole Mineral Resource Grade-Tonnage

Cutoff (Au g/t) Indicated Inferred Total Mt Au (g/t) koz (Au) Mt Au (g/t) koz (Au) koz (Au) 0.3 12.6 0.9 370 25.6 0.9 750 1,120 0.4 10.7 1.0 350 22.4 1.0 710 1,060 0.5 8.9 1.1 320 19.4 1.1 670 990 0.6 7.3 1.2 290 16.6 1.2 620 910 0.7 5.9 1.4 260 13.8 1.3 560 830 0.8 4.9 1.5 240 11.4 1.4 500 740 0.9 4.1 1.6 210 9.2 1.5 440 660 1.0 3.4 1.8 200 7.4 1.6 390 590

Multiple Indicator Kriging ("MIK") with change of support was selected as the most appropriate method for estimating the gold resource contained in the Tabakorole deposit. A total of two grade estimate domains have been developed within the mineralised zones and based on the geological description in the previous sections and an approximate lower cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold.

A block size of 20mE x 25mN x 10mRL was selected as an appropriate block size for estimation based on the drill spacing (50m strike spacing or better), the geometry of mineralisation and the likely potential future selective mining unit (SMU) (appropriate for potential open-pit mining). An SMU dimension of 5mE x 12.5mN x 5mRL was selected as appropriate for support correction investigation. An indirect lognormal support correction was applied to emulate mining selectivity for the above SMU dimension.

The MIK grade estimates consist of a series of proportions and grades above the pre-defined cut-off grades estimated into a 'panel' or large blocks. The proportions and grades are derived from a targeted SMU block size via change of support process. As such, while the proportions and grades at a certain cut-off for any given panel may be known, its position within the panel is not. To assist with a more intuitive presentation of the model grades, the MIK grade estimates have been localised to SMU dimension blocks using a process identical to that of Localised Uniform Conditioning. The SMU sized blocks have been assigned a single grade so that the panel MIK grade estimate grade tonnage curve has been replicated.

Raw sample intervals from the drill hole database were flagged by the estimation domains and composited to 2m downhole intervals for the purposes of equalising sample support and as an input to grade estimation.

The impact of higher-grade gold outliers was examined on composite data using log probability plots and cumulative statistics. This is particularly relevant in the case where extreme grade values may exist however MIK estimation as implemented at Tabakorole is independent of top cutting and was therefore not applied to the final grade estimate.

Grade and indicator variography were developed based on the downhole composites. Indicator variography was input to the MIK estimates while grade variography was used for the change of support analysis applied to the MIK estimates.

The proposed development scenario for the deposit is as an open cut (pit) mine. No additional mining dilution has been applied to the reported MRE.

Very limited metallurgical test work has been done and this was only completed on oxide material. The test work was carried out by Peacocke and Simpson in Zimbabwe in October 2015 on a 100kg sample collected using auger drilling over an area of 20 x 25m centred around hole 06TKDDH-059. The process yielded a total of 90.6% recovery using a conventional cyanidation process. Due to the limited coverage and selective nature of sampling the results from this test work are not considered representative of the deposit. Marvel has advised the Company that it plans to complete a preliminary program of metallurgical test work using material collected from drill core in the future. No other additional modifying factors have been considered as part of this resource estimate.

Resource classification was based on geological confidence and a spatial review of estimation result parameters which reflected the quality of the estimate for each block. At the Tabakarole deposit, areas that had high confidence estimate values, had sufficient drilling density (≤50m section spaced drilling) or were proximal to 50m spaced drill lines were classified as Indicated Resources. The remainder was classified as Inferred.

Tabakorole Project: Location

The 100 km2 Tabakorole gold project is located in southern Mali, approximately 280 km south of the capital city of Bamako. The Project sits on the Massagui Belt which hosts the Morila gold mine (operated by Barrick NYSE:GOLD, TSX:ABX), located approximately 100 km to the north. The Project is 125 km southeast of the Yanfolila gold mine (operated by Hummingbird AIM:HUM) and 100 km east of the Kalana gold project (operated by Endeavour Mining TSX:EDV). Mineralisation hosted on these properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation hosted at Tabakorole.

Tabakorole Project: Geology

Tabakorole comprises a 2.7 km long shear zone which is up to 200m wide, hosted in the Archaean and Birimian aged Bougouni Basin of the Man Shield of southern Mali. The geology is dominated by clastic sediments, cut by northwest trending deformation zones which host gold mineralisation. At least two, possibly three, Eburnean deformation events are believed to have affected the geology of Tabakorole. The Project hosts the FT Prospect comprised of mylonites, sheared diorite, gabbro, mafic dykes and late stage felsic dykes, within a folded and deformed metasedimentary package of meta-siltstone, meta-wacke and meta-sandstone. Mineralisation is locally most favourably associated where structures cut gabbro and along lithological contacts with gabbro.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this regulatory announcement has been read and approved by Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus. A graduate of the University of Southampton in Geology (Hons), he also holds a Master's degree from the Camborne School of Mines (Exeter University) in Mining Geology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM rules and National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators".

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

Glossary of Terms

The following is a glossary of technical terms:

"AC" means Air Core drilling

"Au" means gold

"DD" means Diamond Drilling

"g" means grams

"g/t" means grams per tonne

"grade(s)" means the quantity of ore or metal in a specified quantity of rock

"JORC Code" means the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia. The JORC Code is an acceptable foreign code for purposes of NI 43-101.

"JV" means Joint Venture

"km" means kilometres

"m" means metres

"MRE" means Mineral Resource Estimate

"NI 43-101" means National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" of the Canadian Securities Administrators

"NSR" means net smelter returns

"ppm" means parts per million

"Qualified Person" means a person that has the education, skills and professional credentials to act as a qualified person under NI 43-101

"RC" means Reverse Circulation Drilling

"QAQC" means Quality Assurance and Quality Control

