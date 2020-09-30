Stockholm, September 30, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in IRLAB Therapeutics AB's shares (short name: IRLAB A) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. The company belongs to the Health Care sector and is the 41st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. IRLAB's shares were previously traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. IRLAB a Swedish company dedicated to the discovery and development of new drugs for treatment of Parkinson's disease and other life-altering diseases that affect the central nervous system. As the population of elderly is growing worldwide, diseases triggered by an aging brain are expected to grow dramatically. Nearly 13 million people are expected to have developed Parkinson's disease by 2040. Hence, the need for effective treatments is increasing. IRLAB is headquartered in Gothenburg. "Today is an important day for us. Moving from First North to the Main Market marks a fantastic milestone in our growth journey," said Nicholas Waters, CEO of IRLAB. "The support from existing, and the welcoming of new, shareholders will enable us in our mission to transform everyday life for patients with Parkinson's disease." "We are proud to welcome IRLAB, an innovative leader within its field with an important purpose. We look forward to continue our support of IRLAB by providing unmatched liquidity and visibility," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "More and more health care companies are looking to be listed with Nasdaq Stockholm. This contributes to invaluable medical advances and discoveries while strengthening Stockholm's role as an important health tech hub in Europe." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com