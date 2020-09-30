project44 and SAP Extend SAP Logistics Business Network with Global Multimodal Enhancements

New over-the-road and ocean visibility capabilities strengthen the global offering by enabling an end-to-end supply chain view

AALBORG, Denmark and PARIS and CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, a global leader in supply chain visibility for shippers and logistics service providers (LSP), today announced advanced capabilities with SAP Logistics Business Network. The latest enhancements include the addition of global ocean visibility and expansion of B2B connectivity for truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) freight contracting. These brand-new native integrations are the next step towards delivering on a joint multi-modal strategy to provide organizations with a single view across their end-to-end supply chains.



Driven by a shared vision of a fully connected and transparent logistics network, project44 and SAP joined forces in 2019 to enable B2B connectivity and collaboration, empowering global companies to create more resilient supply chains and make smarter decisions across their logistics workflows with real-time access to high-fidelity data.

"With the uncertainty global companies are facing today, supply chains are at their breaking point, and logistics is what interconnects the entire process. Shippers need visibility data to steer their entire supply chain," said Paige Cox, SVP and Head SAP Business Network. - "With their global network, project44 acts as the connective tissue by aggregating high-fidelity data. Combining this power with SAP Logistics Business Network, we plan to deliver global multi-modal visibility."

Since the initial launch of the partnership in 2019, project44 and SAP have added some of the largest food manufacturers and global brands to their growing customer portfolios.

"Supply chains are moving into a new era of logistics, requiring more collaboration and optionality across regions and modes," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44, "In partnership with SAP, we are delivering a connected, intelligent, and resilient solution that will allow global organizations to make proactive decisions across their entire supply chain."

Committed to driving more efficiencies across the entire transportation ecosystem, project44 offers coverage across all modes of transportation with access to an expansive and high performing global network that reaches across more than 120 countries.

To recognize project44's outstanding contributions as a partner, SAP awarded project44 the 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award as the Cloud Integration Partner of the Year. The winner was chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

project44 and SAP will continue to grow the offering to deliver an end-to-end solution across modes and geographies, including integrating rail and air visibility and expanding coverage around the world.

To learn more about the joint solution, watch a fireside chat between project44 and SAPor read a recent article about the partnership.

About project44

project44 is the world's leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Air, Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Groupage, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. project44 has placed second, behind only Amazon, on FreightWaves' 2020 Freight Tech 25, a list of the most innovative companies across the freight industry, and received the 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award as the Cloud Partner Integration of the Year. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyrightfor additional trademark information and notices.

