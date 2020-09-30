American IRA, LLC: American IRA Releases Guide to Choosing the Right Account

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / How do investors know which retirement account is right for them? Recently, at American IRA - a Self-Directed IRA administration firm-the blog took on that very question, asking how investors can not only gather the information they need to make a decision, but ultimately choose the best retirement account suited for their goals.

The post started out by mentioning the Self-Directed Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, and the differences between these two accounts. The Traditional IRA, for example, is the oldest retirement account available, and for many investors, it can be the first place to look. It allows for before-tax investing thanks to deductions on contributions. The Roth IRA, however, is unique from this account because it allows for after-tax investing. Upon retirement, individuals can simply make withdrawals from a Roth IRA tax-free.

Knowing these subtle differences, the post argues, is key for investors who are trying to make a decision as to the makeup of their own portfolio. Investors have to consider their individual investing situation, for example, to know which account type might be most advantageous.

The post also highlights other types of Self-Directed accounts, such as the Solo 401(k) and the SEP-IRA. These are two types of retirement accounts that allow for high contributions every year, which makes them especially attractive to investors with a lot of money to put away in a hurry. (However, it is worth noting that there may be "catch-up" contributions available to certain investors with accounts like the Roth IRA, depending on age).

"There's more to retirement than what investments people select," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "At a certain level, investors also need to choose the vehicles they'll use to take them to their retirement. This post is all about those vehicles. Which are the top accounts people use, and why do they use them? At American IRA, we like to publish informational content that talks about these accounts, so people know what their options are."

