Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Appoints Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Mr. Kyle Appleby, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Appleby possesses over 20 years of accounting and financial consulting experience, acting as CFO to public and private companies in a broad range of industries. He is a member in good standing of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Appleby graduated from York University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and obtained his accounting designation in 2001.

"The addition of Kyle to our leadership team is an important step right now, as we focus our efforts on business development and acquisitions" said Steven McAuley, Empower's Chairman & CEO. "We will leverage Kyle's financial acumen and network to ensure we maintain superior finance and accounting controls, along with providing experience with deal structuring and fundraising."

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically integrated health & wellness company with a network of corporate and franchised health & wellness clinics in the U.S. The Company is focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The Company has launched Dosed Wellness Ltd. to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies, psilocybin and other psychedelic plant-based treatment options. The Company provides COVID-19 testing services to consumers and businesses as part of a four-phased nationwide testing initiative.

