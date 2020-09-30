Longi wants to expand the production capacity to 12 GW for its new highly efficient modules by the end of the year.Chinese monocrystallin module manufacturer Longi has started mass production of its high-performance Hi-MO 5 module series at its manufacturing facility in Xianyang in Shannxi Province. The first module rolled off the production line on September 8. The modules have an output of 540 W, are based on monocrystalline M10 standard wafers and have an efficiency of 21%, the Chinese photovoltaic manufacturer explained at the series launch in June. The panels are said to significantly optimize ...

