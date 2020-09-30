Greggs' Q320 trading update shows a recovery in sales in line with our expectations. There has been good progress: getting all infrastructure up and running, and adapting to the new environment, both in store (including the Click and Collect service) and in generating strong incremental sales from the new Delivery offer. We retain our existing forecasts. The uncertainty about the recovery in sales leaves the EV/sales multiple for FY21e of 1.1x lower than recent multiples.

