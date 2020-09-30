Kieran Wood joins EfficientIP as part of global expansion that signals ongoing momentum despite the pandemic

EfficientIP, a leading provider of network security and automation solutions specializing in DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM), today announced the addition of Kieran Wood as its new country manager and sales director for the United Kingdom and Northern Europe. This addition comes as part of an overall global expansion, as the company has seen a 38% growth in billings in the first half of 2020.

As part of his duties, Wood will oversee the onboarding of a new sales team across Northern Europe as well as the implementation of a new channel program designed to develop and nurture new partners. The move signals EfficientIP's commitment to the United Kingdom as a region worthy of ongoing investment and expanding strategic initiatives.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining EfficientIP right now," Wood said. "More than ever, businesses need solutions that offer strengthened network security and enhanced operational efficiency-I'm eager to help deliver these to new regions and new customers."

A respected sales leader with over 20 years of experience in the Information Technology sector primarily from within the partner channel, Wood guides large, cross-functional teams across markets in order to build relationships with strategic partners. He joins EfficientIP from Cloud Business, where he spent two years in a multi-faceted role including Sales and Business Development Director. Prior to that, he spent seventeen years with LAN2LAN, overseeing professional sales personnel in order to position the company as the UK's leading technology partner and system integrator in the areas of IT Security, Infrastructure, Messaging, Collaboration, Mobility and WLAN solutions.

Wood's appointment comes as EfficientIP experiences a period of high growth. In the first half of 2020, the company saw 40% increase in billings, fueled in no small part by the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are operating in a 'must have' market," said Phillippe Mailland, VP of Europe at EfficientIP. "We are providing the services that are critical for network infrastructure to perform, allowing users to securely access their vital apps and services stored in the enterprise or in the cloud. This is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're excited to see how Wood and his team will help us bring these services to users in new regions." Mailland explains that IT budgets, historically very tight, have started to expand more and more to include solutions for network automation, and that DDI projects receive some allocation in almost all cases.

With more than 145 professionals around the world, EfficientIP serves clients in all verticals, from communication companies and internet service providers to the retail, finance and higher education sectors.

ABOUT EFFICIENTIP

EfficientIP is a network automation and security company, specializing in DNS-DHCP-IPAM solutions (DDI), with the goal of helping organizations worldwide drive business efficiency through agile, secure and reliable infrastructure foundations. Integrated solutions enable IP communication and simplify network management with end-to-end visibility and smart automation, while patented technology secures DNS services to safeguard data and ensure application access. Companies in all sectors rely on EfficientIP offerings to face the challenges of key IT initiatives such as cloud applications and mobility. For further information, please visit: www.efficientip.com

