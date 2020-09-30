CrowdStrike's cutting-edge technology reduces administrative overhead and increases IT security for their employees

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that TDK Electronics has selected the powerful CrowdStrike Falcon to protect its endpoints. With CrowdStrike Falcon's transformative cloud-native platform, powered by single-agent architecture, TDK Electronics has replaced several previous IT security solutions that no longer met increased requirements. Through harnessing the power of the cloud, Falcon is able to successfully protect TDK Electronics' endpoints using powerful, next-generation antivirus (AV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), managed threat hunting, and threat intelligence integration.

TDK Electronics used to use two different security products from different suppliers. These products required a significant amount of effort, as the IT-security team not only had to learn and understand two products but also had to manage them using different dashboards, which made identifying attacks based on two different data sources and merging their messages difficult. Furthermore, there was a high rate of false positives when using these two products. A new solution had to provide not only ease of use and classic anti-virus protection, but also advanced, Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based security functions.

CrowdStrike fit perfectly into TDK Electronics' existing strategy: besides native integration with integrated two-factor authentication in the Cloud to achieve a multi-level security strategy, Falcon also provides comprehensive rights management to enable role-based access for administrators distributed around the world. Moreover, CrowdStrike Falcon combines AI with behavioral analysis and vulnerability prevention to quickly detect and stop attacks by sophisticated adversaries, all through a single, intelligent agent.

"With CrowdStrike we have found a partner that fully understands our IT-security requirements and can offer us a solution that meets all our requirements. This includes state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, behavioral analysis, vulnerability prevention and IT hygiene with a cloud-based EDR system," says Thomas Zeulner, information security officer at TDK Electronics, who undertook an extensive proof of concept on 700 computers prior to implementation.

With CrowdStrike Falcon, TDK Electronics benefits from complete endpoint protection against modern threats that requires much less administration than its predecessor solutions. Traditional anti-virus software has long since been unable to provide adequate protection against today's attackers because it can be easily circumvented. CrowdStrike's cloud-based EDR provides real-time visibility and, when needed, can easily isolate and analyze infected endpoints to stop potential cyberattacks. Falcon effectively stops even the most well-equipped and well-trained intruders from breaching into networks without creating a significant workload for IT administrators, keeping critical data secure.

"Thanks to the cloud-based architecture of CrowdStrike Falcon and the lightweight agent, which does not require constant signature updates and consumes less than 1 percent CPU power, CrowdStrike Falcon was rolled out to 12,000 endpoints within a week and is now protecting our employees against cyberattacks, not only in the office but also in their home offices," Zeulner adds.

"At CrowdStrike our foremost goal is to protect our customers in the most efficient and best way possible, even from the most sophisticated attacks", said Tuncay Eren, director at CrowdStrike. "Our cloud-native technology with its lightweight single agent can be deployed easily and without disrupting everyday business to protect employees anywhere, no matter if they are working remotely or from the head office. Well-protected employees are a cornerstone of a well-protected company."

