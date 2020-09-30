Intelex Technologies, ULC: Intelex and VP&White Partner to Accelerate QHSE Digitization in EMEA

READING, United Kingdom, Sept. 30, 2020, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (QHSE) management software, today announced that it has partnered with VP&White, a leading software consultancy specializing in QHSE based in France. The partnership agreement enables VP&White to resell Intelex solutions and provide full implementation and services. The partnership will accelerate Intelex's expansion in EMEA and comes on the heels of four consecutive quarters of bookings growth and 155% net new business attainment in the region.



With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of environmental, health and environmental, health and safety, and quality management, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the pace with which they digitise safety, worker safety, risk mitigation, and business continuity in these areas. While businesses have made efforts to digitise elements, digitisation of their QHSE programs, in the wake of the COVID global pandemic peak, digitisation of all aspects of QHSE has quickly risen as a key priority for day-to-day operations, VP&White compliance, as well as crisis preparedness and response. The Intelex and VP&White partnership brings together the market-leading breadth of innovative QHSE technology and extensive expertise to support clients in France and other French-speaking countries in Europe through successful transformations.

"The Intelex and VP&White partnership is a powerful combination," said Kristen Duda, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Intelex. "Intelex's breadth of technology coupled with VP&White's deep understanding of QHSE digital transformation is uniquely complimentary. In our search for the optimal partner to meet the needs of our growing business in France and other French-speaking countries, VP&White stood in a category of its own with a strong and diverse team of VP&White business and technical experts, as well as their modular approach that adapts to the needs of customers no matter where they are in their digitisation journey. We are thrilled to introduce VP&White to our customers who will not only be able to tap into their local expertise but leverage their training and support options as well."

Intelex has long served clients in the EMEA region with its leading QHSE software offerings and has seen significant growth in demand in the region. With France claiming the position of the world's seventh largest economy in world, businesses in the region remain under consistent pressure to increase operational excellence and productivity. Forward-thinking companies realize that investing in technology for worker health and safety, environmental and sustainability programs, and quality management drives performance improvements. Intelex's record growth in the region is evidence of this demand and shows no signs of slowing down.

"Our strategic focus is to work with leaders in the QHSE space to add value and innovation at every juncture to the French market," said Rogier Voss, Owner and Associate Director at VP&White. "We value the breadth of solutions and applications that Intelex offers, as well as the possibilities to customize and build new applications. We consider this partnership as strategic to our ability to further position ourselves as a leader in providing a one-stop QHSE solution - a robust software offering supplemented with equally strong business support."

With the increase in competition and customer expectations in the business landscape today, this newly formed partnership is very much in line with the current trend of technology companies making partnership strategies a critical part of their long-term business strategy.

Duda sums it up best: "With a shared commitment to solidifying our respective strategic partnerships, this new partnership is clearly a win-win."

For more information about Intelex, please visit www.intelex.com.

About Intelex Technologies, ULC

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality.

Media Contact:

Roula Vrsic

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Intelex Technologies, ULC

+647-539-9551

roula.vrsic@intelex.com

About VP&White

VP&White specialize in the implementation of full web solutions to optimize operational performance. Since 2006, VP&White have been offering reliable and scalable digital solutions tailored to customers' needs. From offices in Paris and Lyon, the team of experts in CSR, QHSE, Risk Management, Real Estate and Operational Performance has completed over 400 projects in more than 10 countries across Europe and North America. For more information about VP&White, please visit www.vpwhite.com

Media Contact:

Mathieu Garnault

Partnership Manager

VP&WHITE

+33 1 78 91 97 84

mgarnault@vpwhite.com